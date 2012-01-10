ELSAG’s Automatic License Plate Reader Helps Find Missing NY Woman

MPH‐900 Technology Aids Local And State Police In Finding Venditti in Ulster County

Brewster, NY – ELSAG North America’s Automatic License Plate Reader technology, the Mobile Plate Hunter‐900® (MPH‐900®) has been credited with helping New York law enforcement find a missing Putnam Valley woman. Cathleen Venditti, 54, left her home on Cherry Street at about 7:30 the morning of Tuesday, December 20 for an appointment. When she did not return at a reasonable time, her family reported her missing, fearing she made need help as a result of the depression she suffered. Venditti was not seen again until police, using the ALPR technology, found her in Ulster County.

Knowing she was in a car meant she could be many miles away. The Putman County Sheriff’s Office asked surrounding police agencies in Putnam, Westchester, Ulster and Dutchess counties, including the State Police, to enter the license plate number of Ms. Venditti’s car into their Mobile Plate Hunters to assist in the search for the missing woman.

“ELSAG North America’s automatic license plate reader has been an invaluable asset to Putnam County on a daily basis in helping to solve crimes and track down missing persons,” said Putnam County Sheriff Donald B. Smith.

Ultimately, the search using the Mobile Plate Hunter helped lead police to an Ulster County hotel where they found Ms. Venditti. She was transported to a hospital in Poughkeepsie for observation and was released in time to spend Christmas at home with her family.

“This incredible law enforcement tool will play an even greater role in years to come in preventing crimes from happening in the first place as more criminals become aware of the fact that they are no longer operating with anonymity,” continued Sheriff Smith. “The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office not only appreciates the technology provided by ELSAG to solve and prevent crime, but is also proud to have the ELSAG headquarters right here in our home County.”

“These are the happy endings that remind us how important our technology has become to supporting law enforcement and drive us to keep searching for ways to make it stronger,” said Jason Laquatra, Sr. Vice President of Operations for ELSAG North America.

About ELSAG North America

ELSAG North America is a Finmeccanica company, a global leader in defense and security solutions, and is dedicated to providing proprietary advanced Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and other innovative imaging technology to North American law enforcement agencies. ELSAG North America leads the market with its Mobile Plate Hunter‐900® (the MPH‐900®), the most advanced, most accurate license plate reader technology available. ELSAG North America is headquartered in Brewster, NY and has manufacturing facilities in Greensboro, NC. For more information about the company and its exciting technology portfolio, visit www.ELSAG.com.