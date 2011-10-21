IACP 2011: ELSAG Unveils the Latest License Plate Recognition Technology

Innovations Raise the Bar for Efficiency, Flexibility and Law Officer Safety

Brewster, NY - ELSAG North America will unveil its latest round of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) innovations at this year’s annual International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago, IL, October 22-26. The Finmeccanica-owned manufacturer and distributor of the Mobile Plate Hunter-900® (MPH-900®), the most deployed, most accurate ALPR available, is supporting law enforcement in nearly twelve hundred agencies across the U.S., with an additional 7,000 deployments worldwide.

At IACP’s booth #801, ELSAG will share its latest technologies which include a mini camera, about forty percent smaller than its predecessor but just as powerful, along with enhancements to its comprehensive Tactical Operations Center (TOC) software. The TOC broadcasts MPH-900 alarms in real time to surrounding patrol cars allowing officers to respond immediately to incidents which may be dangerous to their fellow officers. The TOC is billed as an incremental technology which acts as a “force multiplier” and is just one more ELSAG innovation found to enhance officer safety.

IACP 2011 also brings the unveiling of a new integrated solution combining ALPR cameras and a light bar. Law enforcement officials can view an ALPR Light Bar prototype featuring cameras concealed inside a Whelen lightbar, offering a more covert option for ALPR systems whose cameras would otherwise be mounted to the exterior of the patrol car. “It’s been an exciting year,” said Mark Windover, ELSAG’s President and CEO. “We’re eager to present our agency partners and the law enforcement community with so many new solutions. These new products are, as always, focused on helping our customers accomplish their missions.”

