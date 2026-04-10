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Calif. city allocates 50 units in new high-rise apartment building as affordable housing for police officers

The San Jose voucher program sets aside more than $11 million to make housing more affordable, prioritizing city employees and first responders

April 10, 2026 11:56 AM • 
Joanna Putman
San Jose police

FILE - A San Jose Police patch is worn at a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies in San Francisco, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jeff Chiu/AP

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose City Council voted to reserve 50 below-market apartments in a downtown high-rise for law enforcement officers and families, the San Jose Spotlight reported.

The city initially gave first priority for the affordable units for public employees when the project was approved in February, according to the report. The new vote places law enforcement officers at the front of the line.

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“With 114 vacant police officer positions, recruitment and retention is of paramount importance,” District 10 Councilmember George Casey, who championed the proposal, said at the meeting. “We know that the cost of housing is probably one of the largest, if not the largest, barriers we face.”

Under the voucher program, the city will provide up to $11.2 million for vouchers at The Fay, a 23-story glass-walled luxury apartment complex, according to the report.

“San Jose must focus on how to compete with other agencies for a shrinking pool of applicants, and this type of program will only help ensure there are enough officers to try and keep our city safe,” San Jose Police Officers’ Association spokesperson Tom Saggau told the Spotlight.

Is prioritizing housing for police officers a smart way to fix staffing shortages — or missing the bigger problem?



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Police Recruitment
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com