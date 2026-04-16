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Colo. PD drops college credit requirement

The Colorado Springs Police Department will now allow anyone with a high school diploma or GED to apply

April 16, 2026 11:14 AM • 
Joanna Putman
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Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department dropped one of its hiring requirements in an effort to remove recruitment barriers, KRDO reported.

The department previously required applicants to have an associate’s degree or 60 college credit hours. Now, anyone with a high school diploma or GED can apply, according to the department.

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The change was approved at an April 7 Civil Service Commissioners meeting. Department officials said that the change is intended to avoid excluding those with military or trade school backgrounds from serving amid a shrinking applicant pool.

“I think times have changed since, and we wanted to remove [the military service] barrier, especially ... They’ve got the life experience that they need,” Ira Cronin, public relations manager for the CSPD, told KRDO.

Applicants must still pass a background check, psychological exam and physical fitness requirements. Training begins with the 30-week academy, followed by another 15 weeks of field training before becoming sworn officers.

Educational requirements for promotion to leadership roles remain in place, CSPD said.

Looking to fill open positions in your department? Post your job opening on the Police1 Job Board to reach thousands of qualified law enforcement professionals.

Do you think dropping college credit requirements will help address staffing shortages without impacting the quality of recruits? Why or why not?



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Police Recruitment
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com