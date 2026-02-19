Every badge a recruiter: Eight tactical steps to rebuild your hiring pipeline

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Police Recruitment Week, which provides resources and strategies for police agencies to improve their hiring initiatives. Thanks to our Police Recruitment Week sponsor, eSOPH by Miller Mendel.

At the 16th annual FRA Recruitment and Retention Conference in St. Louis, I presented the “Every Badge a Recruiter” program. The premise is simple but operational: transform every sworn officer — and civilian employee — into an active recruiter by equipping them with structure, tools and incentives.

Our greatest recruitment asset is already inside the building.

In 2022, Police1’s “What Cops Want” survey found that only 7% of more than 4,000 respondents would recommend policing to friends or family. That statistic was a wake-up call. If we want to attract qualified, diverse and community-connected candidates, we must first rebuild belief within our own ranks.

With Dr. Janay Gasparini, co-author of “Recruitment and Retention of Generation Z Law Enforcement Officers,” I refined eight tactical takeaways agencies can implement immediately.

1. Leadership is the foundation

Leadership is the clearest indicator of organizational health. Through interviews on the Policing Matters podcast, I have spoken with leaders such as Sheriff Mark Dannels, Chief Roger Schei, Sheriff Leon Lott, Chief Troy Weisler and Sheriff Michael Chitwood. They share consistent traits: visible leadership, genuine concern for officers and families and a willingness to lead during crisis while stepping back to spotlight personnel.

They communicate clearly, care about wellness and build cultures officers are proud to recommend. It is no coincidence that their agencies maintain strong staffing levels and, in some cases, waiting lists.

If your officers are not recommending the job, start by examining leadership climate.

2. Make the recruitment message constant and clear

Recruitment messaging cannot be occasional. It must be reinforced at internal meetings, community events and during media interactions.

Explain the practical benefits of full staffing:



Increased officer safety

Equal workload distribution

More promotional and shift flexibility

Fewer mandatory overtime shifts that strain wellness and families

Faster response times

Expanded proactive policing such as SROs, foot patrols and bike units

When officers understand how staffing directly affects their quality of life, they become stronger advocates.

3. Treat retention as recruitment

Lavishing bonuses on laterals while ignoring veteran officers damages morale. Recognition matters.

Find a role for everyone, including those reluctant to be front-facing. Develop structured outreach tracks officers can volunteer for based on interest or background:



Gym track — outreach at fitness centers and CrossFit gyms

Academic track — colleges, vocational schools, tech programs

Faith-based track — churches, mosques, temples and youth ministries

Back to your hood track — officers return to their own neighborhoods or schools

Community gathering track — barbershops and other local venues

Add physical training days that eliminate fear of the PT test. Show candidates how to prepare, demonstrate techniques for wall climbs and body drags and make standards less intimidating.

Technology-savvy officers can manage social media engagement, respond to candidate questions in real time and guide applicants through the process.

Each track should include a simple guide and point of contact so participation is easy.

4. Train the entire agency to recruit

Recruitment should not sit solely with a small unit. Create an agency-wide training program that includes civilians, patrol officers, specialty units and command staff.

Implement 2–4-hour workshops covering:



How to identify high-potential candidates

Delivering a 30-second recruitment pitch

Answering common FAQs

The importance of representation across communities

Logging and reporting referrals

Provide officers with wallet-sized or digital recruitment cards that include:



Salary and benefits summary

Minimum requirements and application steps

QR code linking directly to the recruitment webpage

Recruiter contact information

Make recruiting simple and accessible.

5. Reward ambassador behavior

Sustained engagement requires reinforcement.

Consider:



Time bank system — 4–8 hours of paid time off for each recruit who graduates the academy

Monetary incentives — modest annual bonuses or raffles

Recognition programs — newsletter spotlights, recruiter pins or patches, wall of honor recognition for three or more successful recruits

Recognition signals that recruiting is valued work.

6. Use analytics like you use crime data

Identify where your strongest applicants originate. Develop recruitment maps and treat outreach areas as recruitment hot spots.

Track which units produce referrals. Create visual dashboards and infographics showing:



Top recruiters

Most productive outreach tracks

Application conversion rates

Friendly competition between units

Promote testing dates, fitness camps and written exam workshops through consistent social media reminders.

What gets measured improves.

7. Invest in long-term pipelines

Short-term hiring pushes are not enough.

Establish liaison officers for high schools and colleges. Create themed outreach such as “Train Like a Guardian” or “Athlete to Officer” fitness challenges.

Partner with military transition initiatives such as the Department of Defense SkillBridge program to reach service members nearing separation. Engage with organizations like the Law and Public Safety Education Network (LAPSEN) to connect with public safety education programs in your region.

Cultivate interest before candidates reach formal recruitment age.

8. Bring families into the process

A significant percentage of candidates withdraw due to family concerns or peer pressure.

Host academy open houses or National Night Out-style events where candidates can bring friends and family to tour facilities and observe training. Remove mystery and counter misconceptions created by television and film.

When families understand the environment and expectations, support increases.

Make recruiting everyone’s job

“Every Badge a Recruiter” is attainable. Sworn and civilian personnel share responsibility for maintaining a strong, fully staffed agency.

With visible leadership, clear messaging, structured outreach tracks, agency-wide training, meaningful incentives and disciplined analytics, agencies can build a culture where officers not only recommend the profession — but actively recruit the next generation to serve.