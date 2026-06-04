WalletHub ranked California the best state for cops. Many officers disagree

California may have taken the top spot in WalletHub’s 2026 ranking of the best states for police officers, but Police1 readers had plenty of questions about what the list did — and did not — measure.

The report compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 30 metrics, including pay, training requirements, officer safety, job protections and public safety investments. California took the top spot for a third year in a row, followed by Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Alaska ranked last.

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We asked Police1 readers: Did WalletHub get the rankings right, or do you think your state should rank higher?

Many readers pushed back on the list, saying the numbers do not fully capture what it is like to work in law enforcement day to day.

Readers question the ranking metrics

Several readers said the rankings appeared to rely too heavily on pay, training requirements and statewide policies, while overlooking officer morale, staffing levels, political support and community backing.

“Anyone bother asking the officers in these states how they feel about the metrics being used?” one reader wrote.

Another reader said pay and training do not automatically translate into officer well-being.

“Median wage and what training is mandated by the state does not equate with officer well-being and happiness,” the reader wrote. “These rankings could be based on pay in terms of overall benefits, wellness programs, and, number one, community support of police officers.”

California’s No. 1 ranking drew strong reactions

California’s repeat ranking as the top state for police officers was one of the biggest points of disagreement among readers.

One reader said they could not understand how California could rank first, citing concerns about public officials, the courts and the overall climate for law enforcement.

“Officers here don’t get the support they deserve,” the reader wrote. “They are often villainized by public officials even before the investigation is completed.”

Another reader said California’s pay and training standards do not tell the whole story if officers feel unsupported on the job.

Some readers say Florida was overlooked

Several readers questioned why Florida did not appear in the top 10.

“I think that Florida should have been in the Top 10 or at least the Top 15,” one reader wrote.

Another asked, “How is Florida not on this list?”

Readers pointed to what they described as stronger support from local and state governments, along with high-profile sheriffs and a political climate they view as more favorable to law enforcement.

Readers make the case for Texas

In comments on Police1’s Facebook post about the rankings, several readers pointed to Texas as a state they believe should rank near the top of any list of the best places to work in law enforcement.

One commenter shared an alternative top 10 ranking, placing Texas first, followed by Florida, Tennessee, Wyoming and Idaho.

Others cited what they described as less bureaucracy and stronger community support.

“In Texas, you don’t have to fill out three pages just after a traffic stop,” one commenter wrote. “Here is your written warning, or citation. That’s it.”

Another commenter who moved from Colorado to Texas said the Lone Star State offers a better environment for officers.

“Having moved as a cop from Colorado to Texas, I can tell everyone Texas is a way better place to be a cop,” the commenter wrote.

One Facebook commenter acknowledged that states like California may lead in pay, training and technology but argued that support from the public matters more.

“The support we get from the citizens we serve, priceless,” the commenter wrote.

Not everyone disagreed with California’s ranking

Not all of the feedback on Police1’s Facebook post was critical of California’s No. 1 ranking.

“Why all the hate on California?” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter, who said they spent 30 years working for three law enforcement agencies in Southern California and along the Central Coast, said the ranking matched their experience.

“I can’t be happy enough,” the commenter wrote, citing extensive training opportunities, pay incentives and support from agency leadership.

Officers in lower-ranked states pushed back

Readers from states ranked near the bottom also questioned the results.

One Louisiana officer, who said he has worked in law enforcement for 33 years, acknowledged that pay remains a challenge but said the state should not be ranked so low.

“Our pay stinks, but we do have 40-plus hours of annual training that has to be completed every year,” the reader wrote. “I don’t feel we should be at the bottom of this list.”

Another reader questioned how North Carolina landed at No. 29 while Maryland ranked fourth, writing, “That math isn’t math’ing.”

The bottom line

For many Police1 readers, the issue was not whether pay, training or job protections matter. It was whether those factors are enough to determine where officers are best supported.

The responses suggest many officers want rankings to account for what happens beyond the spreadsheet: staffing levels, leadership support, community trust, officer wellness, court outcomes and whether officers feel backed when they do the job.

What do you think? Did WalletHub get the rankings right, or should other factors carry more weight? Share your thoughts in the comments below.