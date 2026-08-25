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Video: Houston cops hop into Uber during foot pursuit

Video from inside Uber driver Anthony Baines’s vehicle shows two officers getting into his car and telling him to drive after a fleeing suspect

August 25, 2026 12:14 PM • 
Joanna Putman

HOUSTON — An Uber driver’s dashcam shows the moment Houston Police officers jumped into his vehicle and told him to drive after a fleeing suspect, Click2Houston reported.

The Aug. 7 incident unfolded when the PD received a call that the man had threatened to shoot a woman and her two children. Officers responded to the scene to detain the man, but he fled on foot.

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Video shows the officers running after the man, before climbing into Anthony Baines’s vehicle and telling him to drive after him.

“Hey, give me a ride over there please,” an officer can be heard saying. “Go, go that way ... go, go, go, go, go.”

He drove them a short distance before they exited and continued to search for the suspect.

“I’m glad I was able to help, and I’m glad that they are recognizing it,” Baines told Click2Houston. “This is by far a unique situation. I never prepared for anything like this.”

Despite Baines’s assistance, the officers were unable to capture the man.

Does your department have a protocol for using a civilian’s vehicle to pursue a fleeing suspect?



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Pursuit
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com