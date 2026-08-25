Video: Houston cops hop into Uber during foot pursuit

HOUSTON — An Uber driver’s dashcam shows the moment Houston Police officers jumped into his vehicle and told him to drive after a fleeing suspect, Click2Houston reported.

The Aug. 7 incident unfolded when the PD received a call that the man had threatened to shoot a woman and her two children. Officers responded to the scene to detain the man, but he fled on foot.

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Video shows the officers running after the man, before climbing into Anthony Baines’s vehicle and telling him to drive after him.

“Hey, give me a ride over there please,” an officer can be heard saying. “Go, go that way ... go, go, go, go, go.”

He drove them a short distance before they exited and continued to search for the suspect.

“I’m glad I was able to help, and I’m glad that they are recognizing it,” Baines told Click2Houston. “This is by far a unique situation. I never prepared for anything like this.”

Despite Baines’s assistance, the officers were unable to capture the man.

Does your department have a protocol for using a civilian’s vehicle to pursue a fleeing suspect?