Inside Amarillo’s real-time crime center and what makes it work

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Real-time crime centers are no longer a novelty — they are quickly becoming a core part of modern policing. But as agencies invest in cameras, drones, license plate readers and data platforms, a critical question remains: Are these centers actually delivering results, or just generating more data?

In this episode of thent Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speakers to Amarillo Regional Crime Center Commander Shane Chadwick about success depends less on technology alone and more on how agencies integrate, share and use it.

Chadwick’s approach in Amarillo started with a rare advantage — a clean slate. With no legacy systems to untangle, his team built an integrated tech stack aligned to real-world workflows, focused on supporting officers in the field. The result is a regional model spanning 26 counties, where shared platforms, real-time data access and high user adoption drive measurable outcomes. Instead of relying solely on traditional metrics like crime rates, Chadwick points to usage — tens of thousands of searches per month — and rapid case breakthroughs, including multi-state investigations solved in hours, as proof that the system is working.

Key takeaways from this episode

Speed is the standard that matters: A real-time crime center should compress hours of investigative work into minutes. If it’s not delivering actionable information while officers are still on the call, it’s missing the mark.

Integration is what turns tools into capability: Technology alone doesn’t create impact. The agencies seeing results are the ones connecting systems into a seamless workflow that officers can actually use in real time.

Adoption is the ultimate measure of success: The clearest sign an RTCC is working isn’t a dashboard — it’s usage. When officers consistently rely on the system in the field, the value is proven.

About our sponsor

Peregrine transforms fragmented, siloed information into clear context and actions that move your organization forward. Trusted by hundreds of agencies worldwide, Peregrine maximizes the impact of your real-time crime center by centralizing and organizing historical and real-time data, making it readily accessible and actionable in the moments that matter most. Visit peregrine.io to learn how your organization can get started.

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