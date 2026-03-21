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BWC: Horse wandering in snowstorm gets ‘police escort’ to Mich. barn

Michigan State Police troopers and a U.S. Border Patrol agent guided the horse to a nearby barn, which turned out to be on the farm neighboring its home

March 21, 2026 07:00 AM

By Justine Lofton
mlive.com

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — A horse escaped from its home and ran about a mile down a state highway during a blizzard Monday before state troopers gave it a “police escort” to a barn.

“It’s not every day that troopers give a police escort to a horse!” Michigan State Police Eighth District said on X.

The young horse escaped from a farm near Sault Ste. Marie and ran about a mile north on M-129 in heavy, blowing snow and low visibility conditions, police said.

Troopers with the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post and a U.S. Border Patrol agent guided the horse to a nearby barn, which turned out to be on the farm neighboring its home, police said. The owner picked her up later.

RELATED: Some cities remain closed as historic blizzard winds down, shifts to clean-up mode

The Upper Peninsula and parts of the northern Lower Peninsula are digging out from the storm today. Snowfall totals have been tabulated with 52 inches at the high end. Many roads remain closed and local law enforcement and public works officials are asking people to stay home as they try to plow the main routes. In some areas, the back roads likely won’t be plowed for days.

RELATED: Massive blizzard snow totals are in, 52 inches was Michigan’s top snow

Power outages continue to be a hardship across the state, with more than 100,000 homes and business still without electricity today. The hardest hit areas - including Roscommon , Alcona , Alpena and Ogemaw counties - were areas hit by an ice storm and high winds. Consumers Energy , Great Lakes Energy and other utility providers are working to repair the damage and restore service.

RELATED: Huge snowdrifts blocked roads during search for stranded snowmobiler in U.P. blizzard

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