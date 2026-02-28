REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Search and Rescue

Mich. PD adds abandoned dog to team after rescuing him from freezing temperatures

The dog, now named Lil’ Craig, will now live at the Milford Police station and be cared for by officers

February 28, 2026 07:00 AM
US-NEWS-MEET-ABANDONED-DOG-WHO-NEARLY-1-MLI.jpg

Meet the newest resident of the Milford Police Department. Lil’ Craig was found abandoned and nearly frozen to death and was eventually adopted by the Milford PD.

Edward Pevos | epevos@MLive.com/TNS

By Edward Pevos
mlive.com

MILFORD, Mich. — “It’s hard to believe someone would just abandon a dog this sweet,” Lieutenant Ed Pilch with the Milford Police Department said about the station’s newest resident.

Now named, Lil’ Craig, this pooch was found by officers on a random porch in the village on a night when temperatures were below zero.

They searched for his owner and then posted photos of him all over social media, multiple times. No one claimed him and he had no collar, no tags and no microchip.

Officers turned him over to a local animal shelter, but couldn’t take their minds off of him.

“It was about a week. We kept tabs on him during that time,” added Pilch. We were hoping he was going to get claimed.”

Nobody did and the Milford PD ended up adopting him.

“They called us and said he’s ready for a vet check and see if he’s suitable for adoption. Once they told his he was good to go, we jumped on it.”

Milford Police say the vet believes Lil’ Craig is around 8 or 9 years old. He’s missing a few teeth, his ears won’t stand up and he doesn’t hear very well. But overall, he’s healthy.

“He’s going to live here 24/7 and we’re a full 24/7 operation. We’re staffed, so he will be well cared for. People will pay attention to him all hours of the day and night.”

