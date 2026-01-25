REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Search and Rescue

Off-duty Mich. State Police officer renders aid, helps rescue collapsed skier

MSP Sergeant Dennis Wagner discovered the unconscious man and began to render aid until help arrived; when a rescue team came, he helped to transport the man off of the trail

January 25, 2026 07:00 AM
US-NEWS-OFFDUTY-STATE-POLICEMAN-HELPS-TOUR-1-MLI.jpg

A view of the sign at Nubs Nob on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in Harbor Springs. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)

Kaytie Boomer/TNS

By Lindsay Moore
mlive.com

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich. — An off-duty state police sergeant was at the right place, at the right time as he jumped into action on a cross-country ski trail.

Sergeant Dennis Wagner of the Michigan State Police’s St. Ignace Post was visiting Nub’s Nob in Harbor Springs on Jan. 3.

| DOWNLOAD: How to launch a DFR program

While cross-country skiing he came across a collapsed skier and begun administering life saving care.

Wagner assisted by rolling the subject over, positioning his head uphill, opening the airway, and initiating chest compressions, according to a press release from MSP.

Life-saving efforts continued, and Nub’s Nob Ski Patrol arrived with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), oxygen, a snowmobile, and a toboggan.

Wagner assisted ski patrol in safely transferring the subject into the toboggan for transport down the trail. Upon safe arrival at the ski patrol room, Emmet County EMS took over care.

The subject had regained a pulse and was breathing before being transported to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital, where he received further emergency treatment.

Medical staff later confirmed that early CPR and the use of the AED were critical in saving his life.

State police received confirmation that the skier, Kevin Livingston, is now awake, doing well, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Livingston is an accomplished cyclist who rode in six Tours de France races. He rode on the US Postal team with Lance Armstrong and placed as high as 17th overall in the Tour de France, according to MSP. He is now a cycling coach based in Austin, Texas.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit mlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
paladin.png
Drones
Paladin unveils Knighthawk 2.0: Advancing public safety infrastructure and emergency response worldwide
Built on Drone as a First Responder (DFR) technology, Knighthawk 2.0 is designed to modernize public safety infrastructure around the globe by strengthening emergency response, protecting first responders, and safeguarding communities when it matters most
February 05, 2026 12:30 PM

EMS Off Duty Police Heroes Search and Rescue