Las Vegas police receive $500K grant for counter-terrorism

By Briana Erickson

Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been awarded a $500,000 grant to fight terrorist recruitment and radicalization, U.S. Rep. Dina Titus announced Friday.

The grant is one of 26 that total $10 million from the Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Violent Extremism program, which gives money to local law enforcement, state and local government agencies, universities and nonprofit organizations.

“This grant will provide Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with resources to work directly with the community to counter threats, stifle terrorist recruitment efforts, and help ensure that residents and visitors are protected,” Titus said in a press release.

