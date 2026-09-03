Video: Colo. trooper uses cruiser to stop wrong-way driver

By Sara Waite

Journal-Advocate, Sterling, Colo.

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — A Sterling woman was arrested Sunday after driving the wrong way on Interstate 76 near Fort Morgan , according to a Colorado State Patrol press release.

The release states that reports came in around 2:20 a.m. Sunday about a red Honda HR-V driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-76 near Fort Morgan. Trooper Talamantes responded to the call and located the vehicle near mile marker 82.

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“Trooper Talamantes activated his emergency lights and used his patrol vehicle to stop the Honda by colliding with it front-first to avoid it from colliding with any other vehicles traveling on the roadway,” the release states.

After the collision, Talamantes placed the driver, identified as 36-year-old Claudia Z. Rodriguez, into custody on charges of driving while under the influence, reckless driving, open container and failure to provide valid insurance. She was taken to the hospital and later booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Talamantes was also evaluated at a nearby medical facility, the CPS said, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The road was closed during the crash investigation but reopened at about 6:43 a.m., the release states.

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