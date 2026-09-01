Former LAPD officer indicted again in 2015 fatal OIS

LOS ANGELES — A former LAPD officer has again been indicted on a murder charge in a 2015 fatal shooting, KTLA reported.

The indictment was returned by a grand jury on Aug. 18 and unsealed on Aug. 31. Former officer Clifford Proctor has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

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That indictment comes months after a judge dismissed an indictment against Proctor in the same case. That judge found that a special prosecutor failed to present sufficient evidence of malice and legally required exculpatory evidence to the grand jury, KTLA reported.

The May 5, 2015 shooting occurred after Proctor and his partner responded after a man, identified as Brendon Glenn, and his dog were removed from a restaurant. Glenn had gotten involved in a fight with the restaurant’s bouncer.

The officers became involved in that struggle, and during the altercation, Proctor shot Glenn twice in the back. Glenn was unarmed at the time of the incident, KTLA reported.

Proctor has held that he believed Glenn was reaching for his partner’s gun when he fired the fatal shots.

As reasoning for indicting a second time, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office stated there was “more than sufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant maliciously shot and killed Brendon Glenn.”

Prosecutors have alleged that Proctor became angry and frustrated with Glenn as the two exchanged insults, KTLA reported. They also alleged that Proctor asked a witness to support a false account of the incident and that Proctor’s partner did not believe Glenn posed a deadly threat.