Mich. deputy convicted of misconduct for conducting illegal traffic stop of officer

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A Wayne County deputy has been convicted of misconduct in office after conducting an unlawful traffic stop outside his jurisdiction, FOX 2 reported. The stop targeted a police officer.

Sahil Massey, 36, of Canton, was found guilty after initiating a traffic stop on a local police officer in Novi on Feb. 24, 2025, despite having no legal authority to do so, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Massey, who was off duty and driving an unmarked “take-home” vehicle, was initially pulled over by a Novi officer due to a suspicious license plate, according to the report. After verifying Massey’s identification, the officer released him without issue.

About 15 minutes later, Massey stopped the same officer, despite not being within his jurisdiction and without any legal justification, court records showed.

“Law enforcement officers are entrusted with significant power so they can keep us safe,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “And that’s what they do, day-in and day-out, even while putting themselves at risk. When an officer misuses that power and violates someone’s rights, it’s up to other officers and prosecutors to hold them accountable.”

Massey faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to the report. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25.