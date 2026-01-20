REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Traffic Stop

Mich. deputy convicted of misconduct for conducting illegal traffic stop of officer

A Novi PD officer pulled over an off-duty Wayne County deputy before sending him on his way without incident; 15 minutes later, the deputy pulled the officer over without cause

January 20, 2026 03:58 PM
Police_lights.jpg

Photo/Getty Images

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A Wayne County deputy has been convicted of misconduct in office after conducting an unlawful traffic stop outside his jurisdiction, FOX 2 reported. The stop targeted a police officer.

Sahil Massey, 36, of Canton, was found guilty after initiating a traffic stop on a local police officer in Novi on Feb. 24, 2025, despite having no legal authority to do so, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

| DOWNLOAD: 26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook

Massey, who was off duty and driving an unmarked “take-home” vehicle, was initially pulled over by a Novi officer due to a suspicious license plate, according to the report. After verifying Massey’s identification, the officer released him without issue.

About 15 minutes later, Massey stopped the same officer, despite not being within his jurisdiction and without any legal justification, court records showed.

“Law enforcement officers are entrusted with significant power so they can keep us safe,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “And that’s what they do, day-in and day-out, even while putting themselves at risk. When an officer misuses that power and violates someone’s rights, it’s up to other officers and prosecutors to hold them accountable.”

Massey faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to the report. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Federal law enforcement
Border czar announces 700 immigration officers to immediately leave Minnesota
“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration ... we’ll draw down 700 people effective today — 700 law enforcement personnel,” Homan said
February 04, 2026 10:24 AM
Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Legal Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs Traffic Stop