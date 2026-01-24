Man who crashed car into Mass. police station wanted ‘suicide by cop’

By Rick Sobey

Boston Herald

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The man who intentionally plowed his SUV into a local police station wanted a cop to kill him, according to the incident’s police report.

Shrewsbury man Robert McCluskey, 58, on Monday afternoon slammed his black BMW into the front of the Shrewsbury Police Department building, police said.

He crashed his SUV through the lobby, and his vehicle came to a stop inside the communications center — causing massive amounts of damage.

Three police dispatchers were inside the communications center at the time of the crash. The center dispatch console was pushed into a communication officer, moving him slightly away from the console.

Just after the crash, the Shrewsbury Police Department received a 911 call that McCluskey was heading to the station with the intention of “suicide by cop,” the police report states.

As police got McCluskey out of his SUV, he allegedly repeatedly said, “I am sorry, I am sorry, help me, I am so sorry.”

A cop asked him if he had intentionally crashed his vehicle into the police station.

“Yes, I am sorry, I am sorry,” he allegedly replied.

The police officer also detected an odor of alcohol emanating from his breath.

“During the investigation, multiple witnesses were interviewed and reported that earlier in the day, the suspect made statements including, ‘I want suicide by cop,’ and, ‘Watch the news, it’s going to be spectacular,’ ” the police report states.

Witnesses also reported that before driving into the police station, McCluskey allegedly said over the phone, “I am going to end this.”

McCluskey was arrested and hospitalized following the crash.

He’s facing numerous charges: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property exceeding $1,200, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling or having thoughts of suicide, you are not alone — and help is always available. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to connect with a trained counselor, or chat online at 988lifeline.org. Whether you’re seeking support for yourself or someone you care about, please know that it’s never too late to reach out. You deserve help. You deserve hope. Someone is ready to listen.

©2026 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.