Wis. sheriff: Live video from 911 caller helped speed response to ladder fall

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — First responders in Wisconsin are crediting a dispatch technology for aiding in the rescue of a critically injured man, WMTV reported.

The man was severely injured after falling from a ladder, a drop of 30 feet or more. A 911 caller was able to share live video from the scene using Prepared Live by Axon, a tool used by the Iowa County Sheriff’s office.

“It allows us to send a link to a 911 caller that they can accept the link and gives us access to their camera. So our dispatch center can see the scene of whatever it is,” Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson told WMTV.

The tool also allows people to communicate with 911 silently via text, WMTV reported.

Using the video, dispatchers were able to determine that a med flight was necessary. He was airlifted to UW Hospital and remains there for treatment.