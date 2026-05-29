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911 and Dispatch

Wis. sheriff: Live video from 911 caller helped speed response to ladder fall

A person who called 911 to assist a man who was severely injured after falling from a ladder was able to share video from the scene with dispatchers, aiding in the rescue

May 29, 2026 04:28 PM • 
Joanna Putman

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — First responders in Wisconsin are crediting a dispatch technology for aiding in the rescue of a critically injured man, WMTV reported.

The man was severely injured after falling from a ladder, a drop of 30 feet or more. A 911 caller was able to share live video from the scene using Prepared Live by Axon, a tool used by the Iowa County Sheriff’s office.

“It allows us to send a link to a 911 caller that they can accept the link and gives us access to their camera. So our dispatch center can see the scene of whatever it is,” Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson told WMTV.

The tool also allows people to communicate with 911 silently via text, WMTV reported.

Using the video, dispatchers were able to determine that a med flight was necessary. He was airlifted to UW Hospital and remains there for treatment.

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911 and Dispatch
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com