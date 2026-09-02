Suspects attack Texas deputy, attempt to take his TASER, choke him with radio cord

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas — A Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputy suffered injuries after a woman attacked him while he investigated a reported break-in, the agency stated.

Deputies responded to the unit after receiving a report that a landlord had broken into a tenant’s home while she was away. When a deputy encountered the suspected landlord leaving the area, the man ran into the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

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As the deputy attempted to make an arrest, a 55-year-old woman allegedly assaulted the deputy while the man attempted to take his TASER. The sheriff’s office said the woman then used the deputy’s radio cord in an attempt to strangle him.

The deputy was able to break free, but the man escaped during the struggle. Additional deputies arrested the woman, while New Braunfels police assisted with K-9s and drones in a search for the man.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and later released.

The woman was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and interference with public duties.

Authorities obtained warrants for the man on charges of attempting to take a weapon from an officer, evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest, search or transport, and he was arrested