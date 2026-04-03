Woman who exposed Denver cop’s address over livestream convicted under Colo. anti-doxing law

DENVER — A Denver jury found a frequent police reform protester guilty of doxing a police commander, CBS Colorado reported.

The ruling against Regan Benson, 53, appears to be the first conviction under Colorado’s anti-doxing law.

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The incident that landed Benson in trouble with the law occurred on Sept. 3when she was filming a livestream at the Denver Police Department District 3 station, according to CBS Colorado. In some of Benson’slivestreams for her 24,000 Youtube followers, she can be seen screaming expletives in officers’ faces.

While in the station, she confronted a DPD commander with whom she had previous interactions and had sued. During the video, she asked her viewers to find the commander’s home address.

Viewers were able to track down the address and gave the information to Benson, who repeated it out loud on the livestream.

Benson also suggested holding a “pig roast” at the commander’s home, according to CBS Colorado.

The commander reported the video to supervisors, who initiated a safety plan that included patrolling near the commander’s home and installing a security camera.

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The commander testified in court that the encounter caused concern for the safety of his family.

Benson’s attorneys argued that the anti-doxing law was itself unconstitutional.. Similar laws in other states have been struck down in recent years due to First Amendment violations.

Benson testified that her comments during the stream were a “joke” and that she was “flowing with the conversation.”

The jury, however, found that Benson’s comments crossed the line.