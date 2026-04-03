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Woman who exposed Denver cop’s address over livestream convicted under Colo. anti-doxing law

Regan Benson was convicted following an incident where she read a Denver Police commander’s address during a livestream and suggested having a “pig roast” at his home

April 03, 2026 11:21 AM • 
Joanna Putman
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Denver Police Department

DENVER — A Denver jury found a frequent police reform protester guilty of doxing a police commander, CBS Colorado reported.

The ruling against Regan Benson, 53, appears to be the first conviction under Colorado’s anti-doxing law.

| READ NEXT: Protecting law enforcement from doxxing: Balancing officer safety and constitutional oversight

The incident that landed Benson in trouble with the law occurred on Sept. 3when she was filming a livestream at the Denver Police Department District 3 station, according to CBS Colorado. In some of Benson’slivestreams for her 24,000 Youtube followers, she can be seen screaming expletives in officers’ faces.

While in the station, she confronted a DPD commander with whom she had previous interactions and had sued. During the video, she asked her viewers to find the commander’s home address.

Viewers were able to track down the address and gave the information to Benson, who repeated it out loud on the livestream.

Benson also suggested holding a “pig roast” at the commander’s home, according to CBS Colorado.

The commander reported the video to supervisors, who initiated a safety plan that included patrolling near the commander’s home and installing a security camera.

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The commander testified in court that the encounter caused concern for the safety of his family.

Benson’s attorneys argued that the anti-doxing law was itself unconstitutional.. Similar laws in other states have been struck down in recent years due to First Amendment violations.

Benson testified that her comments during the stream were a “joke” and that she was “flowing with the conversation.”

The jury, however, found that Benson’s comments crossed the line.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com