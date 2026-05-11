REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Entertainment

Miami deputies sue Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, alleging reputation damages from movie inspired by real case

Deputies Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana allege that “The Rip” portrays them in such a way that implies “misconduct, poor judgment, and unethical behavior”

May 11, 2026 10:43 AM
NY Premiere of "The Rip"

Matt Damon, left, and Ben Affleck attend the world premiere of “The Rip” at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

CJ Rivera/CJ Rivera/Invision/AP

By Mike Matteo
Staten Island Advance, N.Y.

MIAMI — Two police officers in Florida are suing Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for defamation over their portrayal in a recent Netflix movie.

Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana, two deputies in the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, are suing the actors’ production company, Artists Equity, over characters in the Netflix movie “The Rip,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

“The Rip” follows two Miami-Dade police officers who uncover millions of dollars of cash and corruption in the police department. The film was billed as being inspired by real-life events.

Smith and Santana, the two officers involved in the real-life case which inspired the film, claim that the film characters are heavily associated with them.

They allege this has caused “substantial harm to their personal and professional reputations” and that advertisements for the film “imply misconduct, poor judgment, and unethical behavior,” according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, friends and family have accused the officers of using seized money for personal gain after seeing the film. Attorneys for the officers argue “that viewers are associating the Miami-Dade Police Department and Plaintiffs with the corrupt portrayals in ‘The Rip.’”

“When you rip something, you’re stealing something. We never stole a dollar,” Santana told 7News Miami.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-05-11 110406.png
Arrests and Sentencing
BWC: Driver fleeing traffic stop strikes NYPD officer, is arrested after getting stuck at dead end
Officers stopped the vehicle during an early-morning car meetup; after initially stopping for the officers, the suspect fled, striking an officer on his left side
May 11, 2026 10:28 AM
policeweek.png
National Police Week
National Police Week discounts and deals
5.11 Tactical, Huel, LA Police Gear and others are offering discounts during National Police Week
May 10, 2026 07:31 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Georgia Town's Police Fired
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Mass firing voided: Georgia town council uses legal loophole to reinstate police department
Two days after Mayor Ron Shinnick terminated the entire Cohutta Police Department, officials found his order violated the town charter
May 09, 2026 12:43 PM
36777474_2131551620456435_628670275969351680_n.jpg
Legal
Mich. man convicted after drone interferes with police search
Jury finds livestreaming operator disrupted Bay County deputies’ aerial efforts to locate suspects during 2024 incident
May 10, 2026 07:00 AM

© 2026 Staten Island Advance, N.Y.. Visit www.silive.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
pr (8).png
Flashlights
Streamlight launches portable scene light III with 10,000-lumen output and a modular design
New waterproof lighting system introduced at FDIC International
May 05, 2026 10:04 AM

Entertainment Legal