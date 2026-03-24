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Dashcam: Repeat offender nabbed for 98th time by Wash. deputies following pursuit

Thurston County deputies initially pursued the man on suspicion of organized retail theft; he was arrested on charges of DUI, eluding and possession of narcotics

March 24, 2026 11:51 AM • 
Joanna Putman

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders released dash camera footage showing a pursuit and arrest of two retail theft suspects.

One of the suspects was arrested for the 98th time, Sanders stated in the release.

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The March 22 incident began when Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were informed that the suspects were fleeing toward them after allegedly stealing merchandise in another county. A deputy spotted the vehicle and initiated a pursuit.

The initial pursuit was quickly terminated after the suspects fled into downtown Olympia at high speeds. Another pursuit was initiated as the suspects left the downtown area, but was terminated again as the suspects drove erratically into another city area.

Dash camera video shows the suspects driving at high speeds and running red lights during the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned in a residential area, according to the sheriff. A K-9 search later located the two suspects walking through a neighborhood. They were taken into custody at gunpoint.

One suspect was turned over to the Centralia Police Department for organized retail theft. A search of the truck uncovered thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise from multiple businesses.

Deputies also found a “custom bong device” built into the truck’s dashboard, as well as meth, heroin and fentanyl, according to Sanders. He is charged with DUI, eluding and possession of narcotics

The driver is a four-time convicted felon with 27 misdemeanor convictions and 97 prior arrests.

“Nice work by deputies and dispatchers to get some career criminals into custody…. again,” Sanders stated.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com