Ex-Md. PD chief convicted of arson, sentenced to 55 years in prison

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A former Laurel police chief was sentenced to 55 years in prison for setting three fires at properties owned by his stepson and daughter-in-law in Montgomery County between 2016 and 2020, Bethesda Today reported.

David Michael Crawford, 74, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree arson and one count of second-degree arson, according to the report. He is already serving two consecutive life sentences plus 75 years for similar crimes in Howard County.

Under a plea agreement, Crawford’s 55-year sentence will run concurrently with his existing sentence.

Prosecutors said Crawford targeted people he knew, including family members and former co-workers.

The fires occurred at two Clarksburg homes owned by Justin and Mariam Scherstrom. Two fires were set at their Majestic Elm Court townhouse in 2016 and 2017, and a third was set in 2020 at their Peppervine Drive home after they moved. Investigators determined gasoline was used in each case, according to the report. The first two fires occurred in attached townhomes, posing risks to neighboring residences.

At sentencing, the Scherstroms urged the court to ensure Crawford is never released. They described ongoing fear and shock over the crimes.

In the Howard County case, among those targeted were a former Laurel official, three former law enforcement officials — including a former Laurel police chief — as well as two relatives, two former physicians and a neighbor.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said the sentence serves as a safeguard to ensure Crawford remains incarcerated if his prior convictions are overturned on appeal, according to the report.

Crawford, who served as Laurel’s police chief from 2006 to 2010, apologized in court and noted he was retired at the time of the fires. Judge James Bonifant said Crawford’s law enforcement background was an aggravating factor.

Authorities have linked Crawford to additional arsons across several Maryland counties between 2011 and 2020.