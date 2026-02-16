REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Arrests and Sentencing

Ex-Md. PD chief convicted of arson, sentenced to 55 years in prison

Former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford is already serving consecutive life sentences for arsons committed in Howard County between 2011 and 2020

February 16, 2026 12:19 PM • 
Joanna Putman

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A former Laurel police chief was sentenced to 55 years in prison for setting three fires at properties owned by his stepson and daughter-in-law in Montgomery County between 2016 and 2020, Bethesda Today reported.

David Michael Crawford, 74, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree arson and one count of second-degree arson, according to the report. He is already serving two consecutive life sentences plus 75 years for similar crimes in Howard County.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

Under a plea agreement, Crawford’s 55-year sentence will run concurrently with his existing sentence.

Prosecutors said Crawford targeted people he knew, including family members and former co-workers.

The fires occurred at two Clarksburg homes owned by Justin and Mariam Scherstrom. Two fires were set at their Majestic Elm Court townhouse in 2016 and 2017, and a third was set in 2020 at their Peppervine Drive home after they moved. Investigators determined gasoline was used in each case, according to the report. The first two fires occurred in attached townhomes, posing risks to neighboring residences.

At sentencing, the Scherstroms urged the court to ensure Crawford is never released. They described ongoing fear and shock over the crimes.

In the Howard County case, among those targeted were a former Laurel official, three former law enforcement officials — including a former Laurel police chief — as well as two relatives, two former physicians and a neighbor.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said the sentence serves as a safeguard to ensure Crawford remains incarcerated if his prior convictions are overturned on appeal, according to the report.

Crawford, who served as Laurel’s police chief from 2006 to 2010, apologized in court and noted he was retired at the time of the fires. Judge James Bonifant said Crawford’s law enforcement background was an aggravating factor.

Authorities have linked Crawford to additional arsons across several Maryland counties between 2011 and 2020.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect.