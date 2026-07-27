Man arrested after lowering Calif. police station’s American flag, attempting to ignite it

By Nicole Buss

The Sacramento Bee

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to set an American flag on fire outside a police station Saturday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said the 36-year-old man was seen at the South Lake Tahoe Police Department lowering the flag before trying to ignite it.

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After detaining the suspect, deputies determined he had been released from jail earlier Saturday following arrest on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

Officials said he had been taken into custody after reports that he was shooting arrows at the Y.

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The sheriff’s office said the man had been arrested by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department six times since April 2026 on charges including possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

The suspect was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted arson.

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