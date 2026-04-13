N.Y. man sets car on fire with other people inside after traffic stop

By Finn Lincoln

syracuse.com

BRUTUS, N.Y. — A Central NY man set a car ablaze with two other people inside Friday after the car was pulled over in Cayuga County, troopers said.

The man, a passenger in the car, allegedly set fire to a substance in the car, State Police said in a news release Saturday. Drugs were later found in the car and he was charged with drug possession and arson.

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On Friday at 1:31 a.m., a trooper in Brutus stopped a car traveling east on Ryan Road driving in the wrong lane.

Three people were in the car, including a passenger in the back seat, Douglas H. Wilson, troopers said.

When asked to show his hands, Wilson refused and instead reached toward the floor, troopers said.

Moments later, a flame ignited, rapidly spreading through the back of the car, troopers said.

Everyone got out of the car and were detained as troopers extinguished the fire. There were no injuries, according to Trooper Lynnea Crane, a spokesperson for State Police.

Troopers recovered about two grams of suspected crack cocaine, a smoking device with residue and a torch lighter inside.

Wilson, 56, of Port Byron, was charged with:

Fourth-degree arson (felony)

Tampering with physical evidence (felony)

Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration (misdemeanor)

The driver of the car did not receive any charges, Crane said.

The investigation is ongoing.

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