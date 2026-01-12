REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Arrests and Sentencing

Officers restrain crowd from attacking suspect after U-Haul drives into Iran protest in L.A.

LAPD officers stepped in to secure the scene as protesters broke through the U-Haul’s windows in an attempt to hurt the driver

January 12, 2026 03:43 PM

ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES — A man accused of driving a U-Haul truck into a crowd demonstrating in support of the Iranian people in Los Angeles over the weekend was in police custody and potentially facing assault charges, authorities said Monday.

The driver has not been identified and was in the process of being arrested and booked early Monday, said Officer Charles Miller, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

| DOWNLOAD: 26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook

“Right now it’s an open traffic investigation,” LAPD Capt. Richard Gabaldon had said earlier. “We’re looking at possible assault with a deadly weapon, the deadly weapon being the vehicle being used.”

Gabaldon said one man was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Two people were evaluated by paramedics and both declined treatment, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Police and Mayor Karen Bass have declined to address other questions.

The episode unfolded Sunday afternoon in Westwood, a neighborhood home to the largest Iranian community outside of the country. The U-Haul truck forced demonstrators to scramble out of the way, then pursue it as they tried to reach the driver.

The truck had its window and side mirrors shattered and was stopped several blocks away and surrounded by police cars. ABC7 helicopter footage showed officers keeping the crowd back as demonstrators swarmed the truck, throwing punches at the driver and thrusting flagpoles through the driver’s side window.

Police did not give an update on whether the alleged driver was injured in the confrontation.

A banner attached to the truck said “No Shah. No Regime. USA: Don’t Repeat 1953. No Mullah,” an apparent reference to a U.S.-backed coup in that year which toppled then-Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, who had nationalized the country’s oil industry. The coup cemented the power of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and lit the fuse for the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which saw Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini usher in the theocracy that still governs the country.

A huge crowd of demonstrators, some waving the flag of Iran before the Islamic Revolution, had gathered Sunday afternoon along Veteran Avenue to protest against the Iranian government. Police eventually issued a dispersal order, and by 5 p.m. only about a hundred protesters were still in the area, ABC7 reported.

Activists say a crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed more than 530 people. Protesters flooded the streets in Iran’s capital of Tehran and its second-largest city again Sunday. The demonstrations began Dec. 28 over the collapse of the Iranian currency, as the country’s economy is squeezed by international sanctions in part levied over its nuclear program. The protests intensified and grew into calls directly challenging Iran’s theocracy.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM
Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Arrests and Sentencing LAPD