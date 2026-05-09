Mass. man driving front-end loader leads police on ‘slow-speed’ pursuit

By Luis Fieldman

masslive.com

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man was arrested after police say he led them on a chase while driving a front-end loader in Millbury.

Police were alerted about the large tractor driving erratically on Route 20 on Saturday at about 9:22 p.m.

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Officers were initially unable to find the vehicle, but soon found it traveling on Park Hill Avenue, according to the Millbury Police Department.

The tractor driver ignored an officer who used their emergency blue lights and attempted to pull the driver over, police said.

A “slow-speed pursuit” ensued at top speeds of 15 mph, police said.

“During this time, the operator was observed driving erratically, nearly striking multiple utility poles and swerving into oncoming traffic,” police said.

The tractor turned onto Martin Street, where an officer had parked their cruiser to block the tractor’s path.

The driver eventually shut off the tractor but refused to leave the vehicle, police said. Officers removed him from the vehicle without incident and took him into custody, police said.

Kelvin Ucles-Flores , 21, of Worcester, was arrested on several charges, police said.

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