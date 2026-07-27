Ohio police credit ALPR system for capture of murder suspect in less than 30 minutes

By Sean McDonnell

cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Flock cameras face heightened scrutiny and even vandalism, Lorain police are crediting them with finding a fleeing murder suspect within 30 minutes.

Capt. Jacob Morris told reporters that a 16-year-old accused of killing his grandfather Robert Lewis, 67, and stealing his vehicle was captured on camera in multiple cities before another agency stopped the teen suspect on Interstate 480.

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“Do I think he would have been caught? Probably,” Morris said during a Monday afternoon press conference, broadcast by WKYC. “Do I think he would have been caught in under a half an hour? Probably not.”

Lorain police are crediting Flock and automatic license plate readers at a time when the technology faces scrutiny both locally and across the U.S.

The debate has even ventured into vandalism. Major AJ Torres, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said about a dozen Flock cameras were damaged recently.

That includes six in Lorain County and more in other counties, including three in Cuyahoga, two in Medina, two in Erie, four in Summit and one in Huron, according to information Torres said came from the Ohio Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center.

Flock cameras deployed throughout the region capture photos of passing vehicles, creating a searchable database police use to track where and when a vehicle was seen.

Opponents say the system amounts to mass surveillance that can violate civil liberties and help federal agencies enforce immigration. Police departments, meanwhile, say the cameras are a needed tool to solve crimes and arrest suspects more quickly.

Morris laid out Saturday morning’s events as an example of how Flock’s technology was used.

Police were called at 7:55 a.m. after a family member discovered Lewis dead. Officers arrived minutes later, and by 8:01 a.m., had been told by a witness that the 16-year-old fled in Lewis’ vehicle.

Morris said dispatchers relayed that information, and the vehicle’s license plate was searched in Flock’s software. That search brought up photos of the vehicle that had been seen in Avon Lake, Westlake, North Ridgeville and eventually North Olmsted.

The last photo was taken by a Flock camera at about 8:16 a.m. near Stearns and Lorain Roads, according to police.

Morris said North Olmsted and North Ridgeville officers stopped the 16-year-old going westbound on Interstate 480 headed toward Interstate 80.

While acknowledging the debate around Flock cameras, Morris told reporters that examples like the 16-year-old’s arrest are important to talk about, because it shows how pivotal the technology can be.

He said the 16-year-old told arresting officers, “I expected to be caught, but I didn’t expect to be caught so soon, or so quickly.”

Morris did not name the 16-year-old, who is still being held at Lorain County Juvenile Detention Center. Morris said the teen was arraigned Monday and charged with murder.

He said the teen does not live in Lorain but was staying with his grandfather while the teen’s parents were out of town. There was no evidence of a fight or argument before the shooting, Morris said. A firearm was recovered in the home, police said.

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