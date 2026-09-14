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Brothers, 1 accused of shooting N.C. officer, face nearly 200 charges from two-month span

Jatarius and Dionte McCracking face 190 charges “across multiple jurisdictions” since July 27; Dionte McCracking is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a CMPD officer

September 14, 2026 11:17 AM

By Joe Marusak
The Charlotte Observer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police linked two habitual felon brothers, one accused of shooting and wounding a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer, to a crime spree that led to nearly 200 charges against them, CMPD officials said Friday.

Jatarius McCracking, 27, and Dionte McCracking, 28, face 190 charges “across multiple jurisdictions” since July 27, police said in a news release.

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Police announced additional charges against the brothers, two days after Dionte McCracking was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an hours-long standoff at a south Charlotte apartment complex.

Dionte McCracking is accused of shooting the officer in his right shoulder in the 1200 block of Enderly Road, off Freedom Drive northwest of uptown. The officer remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said Friday.

The brothers have “extensive criminal histories” over at least a decade, including being convicted of vehicle theft, breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of stolen vehicles and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Multi-agency police effort

CMPD’s Crime Gun Suppression Team worked with multiple police units and agencies this week to tie the brothers to other crimes, CMPD chief Estella Patterson said.

“Removing career criminals like these from our streets is vitally important work and one of my top priorities,” Patterson said in a statement in the news release.

Recent other cases connected to one or both of the brothers include an armed robbery and assault and three August shootings, CMPD said.

During searches of a recovered stolen vehicle and a home where Jatarius McCracking was staying on Queen City Drive, police said they found a stolen gun and work gloves that matched several vehicle theft cases.

The investigation led to additional charges against Jatarius McCracking of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, resist, delay, obstruct and malicious conduct by a prisoner. He also was served multiple vehicle-theft-related warrants.

He faces a total of 128 charges, police said. His brother faces 62 charges since July 27, according to CMPD.

Police asked anyone with information about the brothers to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

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