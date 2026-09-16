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NYPD officer’s gun fires while holstered inside subway station

A second officer and a bystander were injured by bullet fragments during the incident

September 16, 2026 11:28 AM
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An New York Police Department officer and a 34-year-old woman sustained minor injuries when another officer accidentally fired their gun inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. (Bernhard Richter/Dreamstime/TNS)

Bernhard Richter/TNS

By Rocco Parascandola and Colin Mixson
New York Daily News

NEW YORK — An New York Police Department officer and a 34-year-old woman sustained minor injuries when another officer accidentally fired their gun inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Friday.

The on-duty officer’s service weapon was holstered when it discharged inside the Kingston-Throop Ave. subway station around 4:41 p.m. Thursday, cops said.

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NYPD officials initially said on Thursday that there were no injuries linked to the accidental discharge. However, further investigation revealed that bullet fragments struck a police officer and the 34-year-old bystander, police said Friday.

The woman was struck in her ear. It was not immediately clear where the injured officer was hit.

Police officers and the wounded woman were taken to a local hospital in stable condition and all three have since been released.

The two officers involved were placed on modified duty, requiring them to surrender their guns and shields, as a result of the incident.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division.

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