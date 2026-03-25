Mass. sheriff announces staffing cuts due to budget shortage

By Stephanie Barry

masslive.com

LUDLOW, Mass. — Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi on Wednesday announced pending staffing cuts, most of which will impact the department’s community law enforcement initiatives.

The “rollback” will be part of multi-phase plan to reduce spending and align operations with the Commonwealth’s budget realities, the sheriff said.

| WEBINAR: How agencies operationalize real-time policing

“In total, this phase will redefine, limit or eliminate around 50 positions to the tune of $3.6-$4 million in savings,” Cocchi officials said.

Staff were notified of the changes Tuesday, with some changes being immediate and others taking place over the next few months to allow for smooth transitions for staff and operations.

The personnel moves will follow the removal of approximately $26.5 million from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office’s Fiscal Year 2026 allocation, as the Commonwealth closed the books on Fiscal Year 2025, further compounding an already strained budget.

“As noted by the Office of the Inspector General, this situation stems from years of the Legislature’s deficit-driven funding practices dating back to the abolition of county government in 1999,” said Robert Rizzuto, spokesperson for the department.

Cocchi said he will make the cuts reluctantly, which will run counter to his philosophy of the department’s presence in cities and towns beyond the walls of the three main facilities in Ludlow, Chicopee and Springfield.

“This is not something we want to do,” Cocchi said. “These partnerships were built over decades and have made a real difference for public safety across Western Massachusetts. But given the current budget situation, we have to scale back in these areas. I don’t believe it’s the right move for public safety, but it’s the reality we’re being asked to respond to.”

This story will be updated after further reporting.

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit masslive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.