Minneapolis mayor selects PD veteran as interim chief

By Liz Sawyer and Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has tapped a department veteran as interim chief of police a week after Brian O’Hara resigned from the position amid findings that he interfered in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation.

First Precinct Inspector Bill Peterson takes over from acting Chief Katie Blackwell, who’s been running the department for the past several days.

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Peterson will serve as interim chief while the city conducts a national search for a permanent chief.

A 30-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, Peterson has led policing downtown and in numerous bordering neighborhoods since 2019.

“Bill Peterson is the right leader for this moment,” Frey said in his announcement. “He’s spent three decades serving Minneapolis, he’s earned the respect of officers across the department. ... Bill understands that trust is earned, and he has established a reputation of working every day to earn it.”

In his own statement, Peterson said, “When I was asked to step into this role, I felt compelled to answer the call. At a time when the Minneapolis Police Department needs experienced, steady leadership, I am honored to serve and ready to lead.

“My focus will be on maintaining stability, supporting officers, building on the progress we’ve made, strengthening trust with our community, and ensuring every resident feels safe in the city we are proud to serve.”

Frey went on to thank Blackwell “for stepping in at a critical time and providing strong leadership for the department over the past week.”

Over the years, Peterson has helped lead the department’s response to major incidents and events, including the 2011 North Side tornado, the 2007 Interstate 35W bridge collapse, periods of civil and violent unrest and large-scale public safety operations such as the 2014 Major League Baseball All-Star Game and Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Peterson has served in leadership roles across several divisions of the department, including special operations division patrol unit; violent crimes investigations unit; robbery investigator; and Fourth Precinct patrol.

Affectionately known as BillyJack by friends and colleagues, Peterson has long maintained respect by residents and the Downtown Council for overseeing patrols of the city’s entertainment district. Unlike his predecessor O’Hara, he prefers to work in the background, rarely appearing on camera following major incidents.

On May 27, the morning after department staff learned the news that O’Hara would not return to work, MPD’s senior leadership team met with Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette. As a group, they voiced a strong desire to have the next chief be an internal candidate, saying they have qualified people up to the task.

The following day, Frey attended their weekly MSTAT meeting — which overviews evolving crime trends and investigative updates — to encourage those with any interest in the permanent role to apply.

Frey spent the next several days personally contacting a short list of department veterans to gauge their thoughts on both the interim and permanent role.

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