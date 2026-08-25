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British football league announces $1.3M investment into police partnership programs

The Premier League announced a plan to invest £900,000, or about $1.3 million, into partnership projects with local police departments

August 25, 2026 12:34 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Britain Premier League Soccer

Official Premier League ball is seen during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchetser City nad Newcastle in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Jon Super/AP

LONDON — The Premier League announced £900,000 ($1,226,686.50) in funding for programs designed to strengthen relationships between professional football clubs, police and local communities across England and Wales, the league announced.

Forty-nine club charities from the Premier League and English Football League will receive funding for Police Partnerships projects with local police forces. Police and other public agencies will provide additional funding, bringing the total investment to more than £2 million ($2,725,970).

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The programs will focus on young people considered at risk of becoming involved in crime, antisocial behavior or violence, the league stated. Initiatives will include one-on-one mentoring, educational workshops and activities intended to improve trust between police and communities.

Projects will also address issues including knife crime and violence against women and girls.

Programs will be delivered through Premier League Kicks, which provides young people with free football and other sports sessions, mentoring and educational workshops.

Several club charities will work together on regional projects. Six clubs in Lancashire will coordinate programs with local police, while 11 London clubs will work with London’s Violence Reduction Unit. Five South Yorkshire club charities will collaborate on programs addressing youth violence, antisocial behavior and violence against women and girls.

The funding builds on a 2023-25 pilot program in which the Premier League and police forces jointly invested more than £1 million ($1,362,985) in local communities.

The Premier League Foundation will distribute the new funding and work with police forces across England and Wales to support the projects.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com