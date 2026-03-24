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BRINC unveils Starlink-connected Guardian drone with 62-minute flight time

Autonomous battery swapping, upgraded sensors and an 8-mile response range expand drone capabilities for 911 response

March 24, 2026 05:25 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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BRINC’s new Guardian drone sitting in the Guardian Station dock ready for a mission.

Photo/BRINC

SEATTLE — BRINC on Tuesday announced the launch of its new Guardian drone platform, introducing expanded capabilities in flight time, sensing, connectivity and autonomous operation for public safety agencies.

The company said the platform is designed to support 911 response by providing real-time aerial intelligence and enabling a range of mission types, including scene assessment and medical payload delivery.

Founder and CEO Blake Resnick said during a live-streamed presentation that the development reflects a long-standing focus on improving situational awareness before officers arrive.

“A way to get eyes and ears in dangerous places — and a way to understand what’s happening before first responders arrive,” he said.

Flight time and performance

Guardian is capable of 62 minutes of flight time and a top speed of more than 60 mph, according to the company.

Resnick said both speed and endurance are central to how the system is used.

“Flight time and speed together are what determine how useful a system is once it gets there,” he said.

Autonomous battery swapping and payload loading

The platform is paired with Guardian Station, a robotic docking system that enables automated battery swapping and redeployment.

According to BRINC, the system can remove depleted batteries and replace them with fully charged ones, allowing the drone to return to service in about a minute.

The station can also automatically load payloads depending on the mission, including items such as defibrillators, Narcan and flotation devices.

In the keynote, Resnick said the system is designed to maintain continuous readiness without requiring manual handling of the drone.

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Guardian carrying a full-size AED.

Photo/BRINC

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Guardian SkyBeam Spotlight in action.

Photo/BRINC

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Officer viewing Guardian location on in-car laptop.

Photo/BRINC

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Teleoperator flies a Guardian drone.

Photo/BRINC

Sensor package and visibility

Guardian includes an integrated camera system with 4K video and up to 640x zoom, allowing observation from long distances.

The platform also features dual HD thermal zoom cameras, a laser rangefinder and a high-intensity spotlight, supporting visibility in both daylight and low-light conditions.

Resnick said the system is designed to give responders a clearer understanding of conditions on the ground before arrival.

Connectivity and communications

The drone incorporates Starlink satellite connectivity, allowing it to maintain a data link in areas where traditional infrastructure may be unavailable.

In addition to satellite connectivity, the platform uses other communication systems, which Resnick described as working together to maintain connection during operations.

“If you’re on Earth, you’re connected,” he said.

The drone also features a speaker and has a siren that is three times louder than a police car.

Additional capabilities

Guardian is designed to carry payloads and support different mission types, including delivery of emergency medical supplies and integration with public safety systems.

The company said the platform can integrate with existing workflows, including dispatch and command center systems, to support coordinated response.

Manufacturing expansion

BRINC also announced a new Seattle factory that more than doubles its production footprint and will support manufacturing of the Guardian platform.

The company said the facility is intended to scale production as demand for public safety drone technology grows.

Looking ahead

Resnick described Guardian as a milestone for the company’s development.

“This is the product I wanted to build nearly a decade ago,” he said. “What matters is giving you technology to do your jobs better and safer.”

Production is expected to begin later this year. For more information, click here.

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
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