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Bill to require Colo. officers to intervene in alleged excessive force by federal agents fails in legislature

Police officials warned the proposal could impact recruitment and expose officers to legal risk; some chiefs said officers could face consequences whether they chose to intervene or not

March 19, 2026 12:55 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Colorado State Capitol

Visitors stand on the west steps of the State Capitol Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/AP

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers rejected a bill that sought to expand the role of state and local police in responding to alleged misconduct by federal immigration agents, the Colorado Sun reported.

House Bill 1275 would have required officers to intervene when federal agents use excessive force. The bill alsoproposed additional measures, including prohibiting officers from concealing their identities and requiring training related to immigration enforcement.

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The House Judiciary Committee voted down the bill after hours of testimony, with two Democrats joining Republicans in opposition.

Supporters said the legislation aimed to increase accountability following recent high-profile incidents involving federal immigration enforcement. Opponents, including police chiefs, argued the bill would create legal conflicts and place officers in difficult situations when interacting with federal authorities operating under different standards, according to the Colorado Sun.

Lawmakers who opposed the bill said existing state law already requires officers to intervene in cases of excessive force and limits cooperation with federal immigration agencies. They also noted the bill would not have given the state authority to regulate federal agents directly.

Police officials warned the proposal could impact recruitment and expose officers to legal risk. Some chiefs said officers could face consequences whether they chose to intervene or not during federal operations.

Two related immigration bills remain under consideration in Colorado, including one that would restrict cooperation with federal detention and transportation efforts and another that would allow civil lawsuits against federal immigration officials.

How would policies like this impact recruitment, retention and officer morale in your agency?



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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com