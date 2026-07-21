Border czar vows ICE body camera rollout ‘as soon as possible’

WASHINGTON — Border czar Tom Homan has renewed pledges to equip ICE officers with body cameras, ABC News reported.

Homan told White House reporters that the cameras had been purchased and that ICE is currently training the trainers on policy.

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“As soon as possible, if I had it my way,” Homan said of the deployment timeline.

The move comes after President Donald Trump denounced efforts to halt vehicle stops by the agency. Homan stated that all vehicle stops will now involve at least one person with a working body camera and that officers would be required to have the cameras on for the duration of the stop, ABC reported.

He stated that no other policy changes were planned.

Homan also addressed questions about the ongoing investigations into shootings by ICE officers and refuted a claim in a New York Times article that the FBI would no longer be involved in officer-involved shooting investigations into the agency.