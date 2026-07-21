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Border czar vows ICE body camera rollout ‘as soon as possible’

Tom Homan said the cameras have been purchased and are in the hands of training specialists

July 21, 2026 11:09 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Trump

White House border czar Tom Homan speaks with reporters outside the White House, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

WASHINGTON — Border czar Tom Homan has renewed pledges to equip ICE officers with body cameras, ABC News reported.

Homan told White House reporters that the cameras had been purchased and that ICE is currently training the trainers on policy.

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“As soon as possible, if I had it my way,” Homan said of the deployment timeline.

The move comes after President Donald Trump denounced efforts to halt vehicle stops by the agency. Homan stated that all vehicle stops will now involve at least one person with a working body camera and that officers would be required to have the cameras on for the duration of the stop, ABC reported.

He stated that no other policy changes were planned.

Homan also addressed questions about the ongoing investigations into shootings by ICE officers and refuted a claim in a New York Times article that the FBI would no longer be involved in officer-involved shooting investigations into the agency.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com