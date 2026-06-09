NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Federal law enforcement

‘It’s coming': Border czar warns of ICE surge in NYC

The proposed surge follows New York’s approval of legislation limiting ICE operations and restricting agents from wearing masks during enforcement actions

June 09, 2026 11:16 AM
US-NEWS-NYC-ICE-SURGE-FILEPIC-GET

The badge of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is seen as they patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 9, 2025 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS)

Michael M. Santiago/TNS

By Josh Wingrove
Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has drawn up a plan to surge U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel to New York City , a move that threatens to escalate tensions with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul over the president’s migrant crackdown.

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said Monday he’d warned Hochul of the surge before she signed a bill late last month curbing operations and banning masked ICE agents in her state.

| DOWNLOAD: What Cops Want in 2026 survey results

“You’re going to see more ICE than you’ve ever seen in New York City , and it’s coming,” Homan said on Fox. “I just reviewed an operational plan. I’m not going to tell you exactly when it’s going to happen, but it’s coming.”

Trump and Homan have previously threatened to drastically increase the number of immigration agents in New York City , but have yet to follow through like the administration did in other Democrat-run cities and states.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said such a crackdown would ruin the spirit of the World Cup, which is expected to draw thousands of foreign visitors to the New York metro area, which is hosting several matches starting this month, including the championship.

“We will not allow ICE or anyone else to sow fear in our communities — especially at this moment. As the world comes to our city, we will stand proudly with our immigrant neighbors and reject these attacks for what they are: an attempt to divide us,” Mamdani posted on X.

Homan has insisted it’s easier for immigration agents to arrest people who are already detained in jails than in the broader community. He said he told Hochul privately that he would flood the city with ICE agents if she prevented them from arresting people already in police custody.

Homan’s comments come amid ongoing tensions and protests at an immigrant detention center in New Jersey.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-06-08 110844.png
Entertainment
Pa. mayor criticizes newly hired cop who quit PD to join ‘Love Island': ‘Never thought I’d see the day’
Bethlehem officials said taxpayers funded Sean Reifel’s academy training before he left the police department less than a year after being sworn in
June 08, 2026 12:21 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-06-09 095816.png
Bizarre Beat
BWC: Suspect attacked by alligator while fleeing from La. deputies through swamp
The man continued to flee from St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after the attack; deputies later located him using a drone
June 09, 2026 09:59 AM
Screenshot 2026-06-09 110210.png
Traffic Safety
‘Miracle': Boy ejected from crash lands on hood of Ga. police cruiser, walks away with scratches
The Gwinnett County Police Department warned drivers to make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained; the officer helped the boy to safety after the crash
June 09, 2026 11:22 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Lieutenant Guyan crop2.png
Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
A day in the life of a special operations lieutenant
Meet Lt. Renee Guyan, who oversees major events, emergency management and behavioral threat planning to help keep Gainesville’s community safe
June 09, 2026 01:38 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Company News
veritone-logo.png
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Veritone Partners with Police1, a Lexipol Company, to Launch Grant Assistance Program for Investigations Technology
New initiative provides dedicated resources and expert coaching to help police departments secure funding for advanced investigative tools
June 04, 2026 03:51 PM

©2026 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Border Patrol Federal law enforcement