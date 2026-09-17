Trump withdraws former Okla. state trooper as nominee for ICE director
Lance Schroyer, an Oklahoma law enforcement veteran, had been selected by President Donald Trump to head the federal immigration agency
By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The White House said Thursday that it was withdrawing its nomination of Lance Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper, to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ensuring that an agency at the forefront of President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda will remain without a Senate-confirmed leader for at least a while longer.
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Schroyer is close to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, a former U.S. senator from Oklahoma.
The White House offered no comment in a brief statement. When he nominated Schroyer in June, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that his pick was “a PATRIOT with real operational experience” and a “proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst.”
ICE has not had a Senate-confirmed leader since the Obama administration. David Venturella returned to the agency as acting director earlier this year after Todd Lyons resigned.