NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Federal law enforcement

Trump withdraws former Okla. state trooper as nominee for ICE director

Lance Schroyer, an Oklahoma law enforcement veteran, had been selected by President Donald Trump to head the federal immigration agency

September 17, 2026 02:39 PM
c1 (92).png

Lance Schroyer.

Department of Homeland Security

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The White House said Thursday that it was withdrawing its nomination of Lance Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper, to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ensuring that an agency at the forefront of President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda will remain without a Senate-confirmed leader for at least a while longer.

| SURVEY RESULTS: What officers want from the technology they use every shift

Schroyer is close to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, a former U.S. senator from Oklahoma.

The White House offered no comment in a brief statement. When he nominated Schroyer in June, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that his pick was “a PATRIOT with real operational experience” and a “proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst.”

ICE has not had a Senate-confirmed leader since the Obama administration. David Venturella returned to the agency as acting director earlier this year after Todd Lyons resigned.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-09-15 164820.png
Investigations
Texas PD shut down by state after failing to meet minimum standards
The Trinidad Police Department was shut down by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement months after a woman was arrested over a social media post about the city’s water
September 15, 2026 05:04 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-09-16 094847.png
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Fla. sheriffs, firefighters slam property tax amendment as a ‘train wreck’
Amendment 3 would expand homestead exemptions while reducing a major source of revenue used by local governments to fund law enforcement and fire services
September 16, 2026 09:50 AM
hqdefault.jpg
Officer Safety
Video: Mo. undercover officer dragged by suspect vehicle before police fire shots
Security footage from the gas station where the incident took place shows a stopped driver reversing with his door open, dragging a Florissant Police officer along the ground
September 16, 2026 10:01 AM
p1 (1).jpg
ALPRs in Focus
How license plate readers are assisting police investigations
From identifying a mass shooting suspect to reuniting endangered adults with their families, agencies say ALPR alerts have helped turn vehicle information into actionable leads
September 16, 2026 10:31 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck

Company News
Beretta-logo.jpg
Firearms
SL3 500 Years Limited Edition
Celebrating 500 years of beauty
September 11, 2026 04:54 PM

Federal law enforcement