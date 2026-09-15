Texas PD shut down by state after failing to meet minimum standards

TRINIDAD, Texas — The Trinidad Police Department has been shut down by Texas’s state law enforcement body, KTRE reported.

In a letter to the city’s mayor, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) stated that the department “failed to meet minimum standards” and “was unable to provide evidence that the agency provides public benefit to the community.”

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The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office will be handling all law enforcement calls in the city, KTRE reported. The closure comes amid ongoing investigations following the arrest of a woman over a social media post.

A woman was arrested in Trinidad in May 2026 and charged with felony false alarm over her social media post about alleged dangers associated with the city’s water. That charge was later dropped.

The arrest gained national attention, prompting investigations that found issues with the water supply, KTRE reported.

The Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate city and police officials in connection with multiple arrests related to the city’s ongoing water issues, according to KTRE.

Trinidad had a population of 860 at the time of the 2020 census.