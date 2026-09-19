Report: Mass. police seized nearly 200 ghost guns in 2025

By Christian M. Wade

The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.

BOSTON — Police in Massachusetts took thousands of illegal guns off the streets in 2025, including privately made “ghost” guns, during criminal investigations, according to newly released state data.

State and local police seized more than 2,300 illegal “crime” guns last year — at least 8% of which — or 196 — were “ghost guns” or privately made firearms that cannot be traced, according to the latest data from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security .

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That’s a 3% decrease over 2024, the agency said.

Most weapons were handguns — such as 9 mm semi-automatic pistols and .38 caliber revolvers — but police also seized shotguns and machine guns, the report states.

Many of the guns were recovered during police investigations. At least 174 were seized as part of narcotics cases, while another 87 were confiscated as part of arrests on aggravated assault charges,, according to the state report.

Only six weapons had been involved in murders.

The numbers don’t include confiscated weapons that were used in suicides or taken as part of gun buy-back programs or court proceedings.

Only 3.5% of the guns were seized from individuals involved in gang activity, according to the state data, but the report also noted that nearly 2,000 of the gun seizures had a “nexus” to gain activity.

Police agencies are required to submit annual data on seizures of guns used in crimes, as part of a 2014 gun control law signed by then-Gov. Deval Patrick .

Unlike commercially made serialized firearms, “ghost” guns can be assembled using parts manufactured on milling machines and 3D printers. The weapons circumvent background checks, convicted felon restrictions and waiting periods because they are sold as separate components.

Massachusetts has some of the toughest gun-control laws in the country, including real-time license checks for private gun sales and stiff penalties for gun-based crimes.

Gun control advocates say the strict requirements have given the largely urban state one of the lowest gun-death rates in the nation, and argue that they haven’t infringed on people’s Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Second Amendment groups have long argued that the tougher gun control laws are unnecessary, and punish law-abiding gun owners while sidestepping the issue of illegal firearms.

Last year, Gov. Maura Healey signed a bill updating the state’s ban on “assault” weapons and high-capacity magazines, banning untraceable “ghost” guns, and setting new restrictions on the open carry of firearms.

It also includes a list of “sensitive” areas where legal firearm owners won’t be allowed to carry, including government buildings, polling places and schools.

The Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts , which is affiliated with the National Rifle Association , has dubbed the restrictions the “Lawful Citizen’s Imprisonment Act” and filed a federal lawsuit challenging new firearm training requirements and other provisions of the law.

A proposal set for the Nov. 3 ballot, which will appear as Question 9, would uphold that legislation, a move that could effectively block future legal challenges to the restrictions. The referendum was pushed by gun control groups in response to an effort to repeal the new firearm restrictions.

Christian M. Wade covers Massachusetts state government and politics for CNHI News and North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.

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