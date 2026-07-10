NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Fleet Management

Patrol vehicle capability check: Is your vehicle up to the job?

Download this practical assessment to identify strengths, uncover gaps and evaluate whether your patrol vehicles are supporting officers on every shift

July 10, 2026 05:23 PM • 
Police1 Staff
P1_Gated_Asset_Vehicle_Capability_Editorial_Promo_Graphics-Hero_Image_1920x1080.jpg

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Vehicles Week, which explores how patrol vehicles have become one of the most important tools officers use every shift. Throughout the series, we’ll examine vehicle interiors, fleet trends, officer feedback and practical resources to better understand how today’s patrol vehicles are evolving to support policing. Thanks to our Vehicles Week sponsor, Setina.

P1_Vehicles_Theme_Week_Promo_Graphics-Super_Topic_Banner_3540x750.jpg

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

Most patrol work happens from inside the vehicle. It serves as an office, equipment locker, communications hub and response platform — all while officers navigate unpredictable calls and rapidly changing environments.

As patrol vehicles continue to evolve, agencies face an important question: Does the current setup actually support the way officers work today?

This Patrol Vehicle Capability Check is designed to help agencies evaluate whether their patrol vehicles support daily operations, officer workflow and the growing demands of policing. Rather than assigning a score, the checklist helps identify opportunities to improve efficiency, safety and functionality before the next vehicle purchase or upfit.

The checklist prompts agencies to consider key questions about vehicle workspace, equipment organization, technology integration and overall operational fit — helping spark conversations about what works, what doesn’t and where improvements may be needed.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

Digital Editions, eBooks and Special Projects Downloads Fleet Management Officer Safety Patrol Issues Patrol Vehicles Vehicles
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

Interested in expert-driven resources delivered for free directly to your inbox? Subscribe for free to any our our Police1 newsletters.