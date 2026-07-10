Patrol vehicle capability check: Is your vehicle up to the job?

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Vehicles Week, which explores how patrol vehicles have become one of the most important tools officers use every shift. Throughout the series, we’ll examine vehicle interiors, fleet trends, officer feedback and practical resources to better understand how today’s patrol vehicles are evolving to support policing. Thanks to our Vehicles Week sponsor, Setina.

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Most patrol work happens from inside the vehicle. It serves as an office, equipment locker, communications hub and response platform — all while officers navigate unpredictable calls and rapidly changing environments.

As patrol vehicles continue to evolve, agencies face an important question: Does the current setup actually support the way officers work today?

This Patrol Vehicle Capability Check is designed to help agencies evaluate whether their patrol vehicles support daily operations, officer workflow and the growing demands of policing. Rather than assigning a score, the checklist helps identify opportunities to improve efficiency, safety and functionality before the next vehicle purchase or upfit.

The checklist prompts agencies to consider key questions about vehicle workspace, equipment organization, technology integration and overall operational fit — helping spark conversations about what works, what doesn’t and where improvements may be needed.

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