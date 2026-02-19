Former Prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office tied to Epstein files

LONDON — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The arrest comes after newly released U.S. Justice Department documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein revealed communications suggesting Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential government information while serving as a British trade envoy, CBS News reports.

Thames Valley Police confirmed on Feb. 19 that officers arrested “a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office” and conducted searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The agency did not name Mountbatten-Windsor, citing standard procedure, but said the individual remains in custody.

The arrest occurred on his 66th birthday. Shortly after 8 a.m. local time, unmarked police vehicles were seen arriving at Wood Farm, his residence on King Charles III’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, according to CBS. Police were also observed at Royal Lodge, his former residence near Windsor.

If charged, misconduct in public office carries a potential maximum sentence of life imprisonment under British law.

Background on Andrew’s trade role

Mountbatten-Windsor was appointed Britain’s special representative for international trade and investment in 2001 after more than two decades in the Royal Navy, including service during the Falklands War, the Associated Press reports.

The current investigation focuses on actions taken during that tenure. Documents included in the recent Epstein file release appear to show him forwarding official government briefing materials to Epstein following overseas trade visits.

He left the trade envoy position in 2011 as scrutiny intensified over his association with Epstein, who had pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Years later, after Epstein’s 2019 arrest, Mountbatten-Windsor gave a televised BBC interview about his relationship with the financier. The appearance drew significant criticism, and he subsequently announced he would step back from public duties.

King Charles: “The law must take its course”

King Charles III said he learned of the arrest “with the deepest concern.”

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” the king said in a statement. “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

He added that he would not comment further during the investigation and that the royal family would continue its public duties.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed that position in an interview with BBC News, saying, “Everybody is equal under the law and nobody is above the law,” while emphasizing that the matter is for police to investigate.

Buckingham Palace previously said the royal family would cooperate with authorities if contacted.

What the Epstein files show

The arrest follows the Jan. 30 release of millions of Epstein-related documents by the U.S. Justice Department.

Emails contained in the latest release appear to show Mountbatten-Windsor forwarding official reports from overseas trade visits to Epstein in 2010, shortly after receiving them from his special adviser, according to CBS.

In one exchange, he shared what he described as “a confidential brief” outlining potential investment opportunities in southern Afghanistan, where British forces were based at the time. He wrote that he was seeking Epstein’s “comments, views or ideas as to whom I could also usefully show this to attract some interest.”

The group Republic cited those communications earlier this month in calling for a formal investigation.

Mountbatten-Windsor has previously denied wrongdoing. Requests for comment from his representatives were not returned, according to CBS News.

Longstanding scrutiny over Epstein ties

Mountbatten-Windsor has faced years of scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein and allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse when she was 17. He denied the allegations but reached a reported $16 million settlement with Giuffre in 2022. Giuffre died by suicide last year.

In a statement shared with CBS News, Giuffre’s siblings said, “No one is above the law, not even royalty,” and thanked Thames Valley Police for the arrest.

An undated photograph showing Mountbatten-Windsor with Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell had previously been disputed. However, newly released documents reportedly include a draft email from Maxwell that appears to confirm the photograph’s authenticity.

Broader fallout

The document release has also prompted scrutiny of other British officials. London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed earlier this month that it is investigating former British Ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson over allegations involving confidential government information.

Investigations remain ongoing.