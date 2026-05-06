REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Investigations

DA reviewing possible charges in grenade blast that killed 3 L.A. County detectives

Detectives Victor Lemus, Joshua Kelley-Eklund and William Osborn were killed in the explosion, the deadliest incident in LASD’s 150-year history

May 06, 2026 09:24 AM
LASD bomb explosion LODDs

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department﻿/Facebook

By Richard Winton
Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Last summer, a grenade exploded at an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department training facility, killing three bomb squad detectives. Now, the L.A. County district attorney’s office is considering whether to file criminal charges in their deaths.

The sheriff’s arson and explosives unit retrieved two abandoned grenades from the garage of a Santa Monica apartment complex on July 17. The explosives were then moved to the Biscailuz Center Training Academy in L.A., where, the next day, one of the grenades detonated, killing Detectives Victor Lemus, Joshua Kelley-Eklund and William Osborn and marking the department’s deadliest incident in more than 150 years.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives, shortly after the explosion, focused their attention on a former military special operations forces member who allegedly left the grenades in a storage area of the Santa Monica housing complex, according to two law enforcement sources at the time. The apartment complex was where he or a significant other had once lived, according to those sources.

Nicole Nishida, a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, confirmed that department detectives had submitted a criminal investigation on April 23 to the district attorney’s office into the deadly grenade incident.

Information on who could be charged in the deputies’ deaths or the handling of the explosives — or the charges they might face — was not available. But search warrants have focused on the source of the grenades.

In the days after the deadly explosion, detectives and bomb technicians, using search warrants, combed a yacht and a storage lockup in Marina del Rey. A law enforcement robot was used to search a group of storage units in an alley behind the Shores apartment complex, and could be seen removing items.

The yacht is tied to a former U.S. special operations operator turned stunt coordinator, according to sources familiar with the probe.

The deadly explosion sparked a series of investigations into what happened that day, including a probe by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives into the cause of the blast. Within the Sheriff’s Department, there are also two criminal investigations underway — one into the deputies’ deaths and another into the disappearance of a second grenade. Following the blast, sheriff’s officials said the second device was unaccounted for and missing.

The ATF investigation has been completed but has not been made public because of the ongoing investigations, a law enforcement source said Tuesday.

Last month, The Times revealed a third criminal investigation was underway into the distribution of graphic crime scene photos of the detectives’ bodies. A commander was relieved of duty in connection with that investigation.

A California Division of Occupational Safety and Health investigation into the explosion found that, leading up to last year’s incident, there was a series of “willful” safety violations by the Sheriff’s Department, including failure to provide effective training and the presence of unattended explosives. That investigation resulted in eight citations and more than $350,000 in fines, according to records from the state agency reviewed by The Times. The Sheriff’s Department said it had appealed the findings.

The deadly explosion started as a routine call, with the Sheriff’s Department bomb squad members responding to a Santa Monica apartment complex after a resident found grenades, apparently left by a previous tenant, tucked away in their storage unit.

The explosives, described by law enforcement sources as military-grade hand grenades, were taken from the complex in the 800 block of Bay Street in Santa Monica as the bomb squad assisted the Santa Monica police in the call.

According to a legal claim filed by Lemus’ widow, the two other deputies, Kelley-Eklund and Osborn, went on the call and drove a truck that “contained lower-quality equipment as compared to what would be contained on the Bomb Truck.” After arriving on the scene, Osborn used an older X-ray machine to examine the explosive device. Osborn then falsely reported to the Santa Monica officers that the device was inert, the legal claim alleges. “Osborn’s reliance on the X-ray meant he would not take the required steps to render the device safe.”

The next day, the grenades were taken to the training center, where such “live explosive devices are prohibited,” the claim alleges. “The deputies used one for a training demonstration.”

Trending
LAPD recruitment class
Police Recruitment
Is your state on the list? The 10 best states for police officers in 2026
The ranking compared all 50 states and D.C. across 30 metrics, including pay, training requirements, officer safety and job protections
May 04, 2026 10:50 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
669613685_1413804767451004_3444027482503695324_n.jpg
Police Recruitment
Md. PD weighs impact of 12-hour patrol shifts on officer wellness, staffing
Anne Arundel County PD leaders say the schedule puts more officers on duty at once, but night-shift fatigue remains a concern for the union
May 04, 2026 11:57 AM
Fox Crossing PD Facebook Star Wars post
Entertainment
From patrol cars to puns: Police departments take on ‘Star Wars’ Day
Agencies are marking May the 4th with memes, themed photos and plenty of Star Wars-inspired humor
May 04, 2026 11:03 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Screenshot 2026-05-04 114050.png
Bizarre Beat
Watch: Police captain lowered into croc-infested river to retrieve animal with human remains
A daring recovery operation in South Africa’s Komati River saw a police captain lowered into dangerous waters to retrieve a massive 1,100 lb crocodile linked to a missing businessman
May 04, 2026 11:58 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck

_____

©2026 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Panasonic TB 56 Dock (1 of 4).png
Mounts and Docking Stations
Gamber-Johnson launches new docking stations for the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 56
Engineered with Gamber-Johnson’s proven rugged design philosophy, the new TOUGHBOOK 56 docking stations ensure reliable device performance while maximizing productivity for mobile professionals
April 29, 2026 02:54 PM

Investigations Line-of-Duty Death (LODD) Officer Down