New Iowa K-9s named in honor of fallen heroes

By Rachel George

The Daily Nonpareil

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Council Bluffs Police Department is finding ways to honor local heroes through its everyday work.

Two new K-9 officers hit the streets May 13, bearing names that serve to recognize the sacrifices of area service members killed in the line of duty.

Police Service Dog Mill — named for Army Sgt. Joseph Milledge of Glenwood — is partnered with Council Bluffs Officer Nathan Classe.

Milledge was killed in action while serving in the military in Iraq on Oct. 5, 2007. He was born in Council Bluffs in 1984 and was a 2002 graduate of Glenwood Community High School.

He joined the U.S Army a year after his high school graduation and served in Iraq from October 2004 to September 2005 before his mobilization for Operation Iraqi Freedom in May 2007.

“That was kind of a touching thing,” said Sgt. Ty Boldra , a former K-9 officer who serves as a local expert and liaison for the program. “It’s an honor that we were able to use his name and kind of carry on his legacy.”

When the police department shared the news about the newest K-9s being named after local heroes, Milledge’s mother commented on the Facebook post.

“I reached out to her and invited her to come meet the team,” Boldra said.

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