How AI is helping police tackle digital evidence overload

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As agencies face an unprecedented surge in digital evidence — from body-worn cameras and surveillance systems to cell phones and social media — the question is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how to use it responsibly. In this episode of Policing Matters, host Jim Dudley explores how AI can help investigators manage evidence at scale, streamline time-consuming processes and improve case outcomes while keeping decision-making firmly in human hands.

Dudley is joined by Kelly Inabnett, a former sex crimes and human trafficking detective with the Antioch Police Department, and Jon Gacek, senior vice president and general manager of Veritone’s public sector business unit. Drawing on investigative and technology perspectives, they break down how evidence volume has evolved over the past two decades, where investigators are losing time, and how AI can assist with tasks like video analysis, data organization, redaction and case linkage — without compromising accuracy, oversight or trust.

Tune in to discover



How digital evidence has evolved from paper files to terabytes of data — and why investigators are struggling to keep up

Where detectives lose the most time when reviewing video, phone data and other digital evidence

How AI can quickly surface key evidence like suspects, vehicles and critical moments across massive datasets

Why keeping the human “in the loop” is essential to maintaining accuracy, accountability and trust

How AI-powered redaction can dramatically reduce time spent preparing video and records for release

What practical first steps agencies can take to test AI tools without major cost or disruption

Key takeaways from this episode

Evidence volume is outpacing human capacity: Digital evidence has grown exponentially, with cases now involving multiple devices, hours of video and vast data sets. Investigators can no longer realistically review everything manually, creating backlogs and missed opportunities.

AI reduces “white noise” and accelerates review: AI helps filter irrelevant content and surface key moments — such as specific people, vehicles or objects — allowing investigators to focus on verification rather than exhaustive manual review.

Integration, not more tools, is the real opportunity: Many agencies struggle with disconnected systems. AI’s value increases when it brings disparate data sources — body cams, CCTV, phones — into a unified, searchable workflow.

Human judgment remains the safeguard: AI is a force multiplier, not a decision-maker. Investigators must validate findings, ensuring accuracy, preventing errors and maintaining courtroom credibility.

Start small, scale smart: Leaders should begin with a clear use case — such as redaction or video analysis — test solutions, measure time savings and expand gradually. Early adoption doesn’t require major investment but can deliver significant efficiency gains.

About our guests

Jon Gacek is currently SVP and General Manager of Veritone’s Public Sector business unit since 2018.Prior to joining to Veritone, Gacek served numerous executive roles including President and CEO of Quantum, EVP, CFO, and COO of Advanced Digital Information Corp. (ADIC) and was also an audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and led the Technology Practice in the firm’s Seattle Office. While at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, he assisted several private equity investment firms with a number of mergers, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and other transactions.

Kelly Inabnett is a former sex crimes and human trafficking detective with the Antioch (California) Police Department. During Kelly’s nine-year tenure with Antioch PD, he was tasked with providing department training on proper response to sexual assault, crimes against children and to recognize the signs of human trafficking. Kelly specialized in forensic interviews, cell phone downloads, social media information, pre-text phone calls and cold cases. While working cases involving children sexual abused material (CSAM), human trafficking, and assisting in other major crimes, he has spent more than a thousand hours combing through digital evidence which could have been cut down to a fraction of the time with an effective digital evidence management system leveraging artificial intelligence. Prior to joining Antioch PD, Kelly also worked with Contra Costa County Sheriffs as a deputy in the county jail. Kelly brings his experience to Veritone to help detectives leverage AI to solve cases efficiently and effectively to spend their time where it is most needed.

About our sponsor

Veritone designs human-centered AI solutions. Since 2014, the people at Veritone have focused on building enterprise AI solutions and applications that solve problems for its customers in the public sector. Veritone’s blend of expertise and technology helps organizations spend less time on repetitive tasks so they can focus on what matters –– protecting and serving their communities. Veritone Public Sector enables teams in law enforcement, government and public safety to streamline manual identification and redaction efforts and accelerate audio and video processing with intelligent automation. Veritone is proud to enable public servants at all levels to turn data into action that helps keep people safe and improves life for everyone in the community. For more information, visit veritone.com/public-sector.

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