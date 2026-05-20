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Former Colo. deputy denounces governor’s clemency for man who shot him

Gov. Jared Polis issued clemency for Brandin Kreuzer, who shot former Douglas County Deputy Todd Tucker, citing a sentence that exceeded some murder cases in length

May 20, 2026 11:50 AM • 
Joanna Putman

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A former Douglas County deputy spoke out after Colorado Governor Jared Polis granted clemency to the man who shot him, CBS Colorado reported.

Brandin Kreuzer was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2010 after he shot then-Douglas County deputy Todd Tucker. He and a co-defendant, Taylor Moudy, had carried out a string of robberies, car thefts and burglaries.

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The shot left Tucker with lasting nerve damage, CBS Colorado reported.

Polis gave clemency to Kreuzer on May 15, making him eligible for parole on June 1.

“This decision is an insult to me, my family, and every law enforcement officer who risks their life every single day to protect their communities,” Tucker, who now serves as a law enforcement officer in Maryland, said in a statement. “What makes this even more outrageous is the timing — on a day meant to honor fallen officers and recognize the sacrifices made by law enforcement, Governor Polis chose to announce clemency for a man convicted of shooting a deputy in the line of duty. That is beyond disrespectful. It is a complete betrayal of the men and women who wear the badge.”

Polis stated that Kreuzer’s sentence was longer than some sentences imposed in murder cases, citing the sentence length as one of the reasons for granting clemency. Polis also cited Kreuzer’s behavior in prison, including completing college credits and founding a fitness program, CBS Colorado reported.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly read Tucker’s statement at a press conference following the announcement of clemency.

“Governor Polis’ decision sends a dangerous and demoralizing message that attempting to murder a police officer no longer carries the weight or accountability it once did,” Weekly said.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com