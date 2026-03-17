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Former N.J. officer convicted in fatal crash that occurred while he was driving to work impaired

Ex-Hillside PD officer John P. McClave III was driving recklessly and under the influence of intoxicants when the crash occurred; he was convicted on two counts of vehicular homicide

March 17, 2026 04:43 PM
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Hillside Police Department

By Anthony G. Attrino | NJ.com
nj.com

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. — A former police officer from Union County has been convicted of vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a married couple nearly five years ago.

John P. McClave III, of Toms River, was found guilty by a jury in Ocean County of two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

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Santiago said the case had been moved to Ocean County to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

McClave, 38, was headed to work at the Hillside Police Department around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021, when the crash occurred on Asbury Avenue near a Garden State Parkway overpass in Tinton Falls.

Angel L. Acevedo, Jr., 40, and his wife, Daniela Correia Salles, 35, both of Baltimore, Maryland, were pronounced dead at the scene.

McClave was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Santiago said McClave was driving recklessly and under the influence of intoxicants when the crash occurred.

A blood sample from McClave tested positive for THC, a substance found in marijuana. His blood alcohol concentration was below the state limit, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

A toxicological report stated McClave was impaired while driving, according to the affidavit.

“McClave’s vehicle did not change direction or slow down significantly after it left the Garden State Parkway lanes, resulting in his vehicle becoming airborne upon hitting an embankment, eventually striking the car occupied by the victims,” Santiago said in a statement.

McClave faces up to 20 years in state prison at sentencing, scheduled for May 8.

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