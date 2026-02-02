Jury recommends death sentence for man in 2023 killing of Mo. officer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A jury recommended the death penalty for Kenneth Lee Simpson, 38, following his conviction in the 2023 shooting death of a Hermann police officer, FOX 2 Now reported.

Simpson was found guilty of nine charges, including first-degree murder, in the killing of Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, according to the report. On Jan. 30, jurors reached a verdict and recommended Simpson be sentenced to death.

The shooting occurred March 12, 2023, after officers responded to reports of a disruptive individual at a convenience store in Hermann. Authorities said Simpson opened fire after officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant. Griffith was fatally shot, and Officer Adam Sullentrup was injured.

During sentencing arguments, defense attorneys cited Simpson’s struggles with depression and substance abuse and urged jurors to consider life in prison. Prosecutors argued Simpson acted knowingly and showed no remorse, stating he later bragged about the shooting.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway said the verdict delivers accountability but not closure, acknowledging the impact on both officers’ families and the broader law enforcement community.

Simpson’s formal sentencing is scheduled for June 12.