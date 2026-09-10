Man accused of posting AI image of Pa. officer, town official in KKK garb

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been charged with cyberstalking after creating and posting AI-generated images of a town official and police officer dressed in KKK garb, NBC Philadelphia reported.

According to the indictment obtained by NBC Philadelphia, Whitpain Township police began responding to calls in 2018 reporting rental disputes at properties owned by Scott Testa. Testa then began receiving code enforcement violation notices at those properties.

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In 2024, Testa reported a break-in at one of the properties. He stated that the culprits stole jewelry from the attic, a report that police declared to be unfounded. However, two people were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct in connection with the break-in, the indictment states.

Following that incident, Testa launched a campaign of letters and emails directed at officials. He criticized police handling of the break-in investigation.

Months later, Whitpain Township filed a complaint and petition for a preliminary injunction to compel Testa to resolve his code violations, NBC Philadelphia reported.

A Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas judge granted the petition in Jan. 2025. During that month, Testa created a website criticizing the township and police department and filed a counterclaim against the injunction, the police chief and an officer.

Among Testa’s claims was the assertion that the town was targeting him because he was “in an interracial relationship,” NBC Philadelphia reported.

In Feb. 2025, a U.S. District Court judge remanded the case back to the Court of Common Pleas. An amended complaint was never filed, ending the legal exchange.

However, Testa continued through 2025 and into 2026 to criticize township and police officials, according to the indictment. He used email, websites and podcasts to falsely claim that there was a pending federal civil rights lawsuit against Whitpain Township. He also stated that the township was “run by racists,” the indictment states.

On April 28, 2026, Testa allegedly posted an AI-altered image on Reddit depicting the former Whitpain Township officer he previously criticized wearing a white KKK robe, NBC Philadelphia reported. The image also included the name of the officer’s current employer in the background.

The accompanying post claimed that the officer had been fired, had multiple allegations of misconduct with regards to treatment of disabled people and minorities and was the subject of a federal civil rights lawsuit, according to the indictment. Testa also emailed more than 50 staff members at the officer’s current job, reiterating the false claims.

Testa is also accused of making several posts with pictures of the officer’s colleagues, their contact information and fake, racist quotes he attributed to them.

He is also accused of naming the officer’s children, posting his home address and falsely claiming he beat up a handicapped child in multiple Reddit posts, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Testa also allegedly posted an image of a township official and his family wearing KKK robes with their faces exposed on Reddit. He is accused of posting messages alongside the photos, including “We are watching you,” “We are coming,” and “This does not get erased; it’s forever. Your career and your family’s future is going to be pockmarked with you cowards…we are going to run you out of town.”

Testa appeared in federal court on Sept. 8. A judge ordered him to be detained in federal custody pending a trial.