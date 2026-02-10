REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Legal

Man who fatally struck D.C. officer had BAC twice the legal limit

A judge ordered the suspect held without bond on second-degree murder and related charges in the death of Officer Terry Bennett

February 10, 2026 11:49 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Sergeant Grant Candies (69).png

D.C. Metropolitan Police Department

WASHINGTON — A man charged with murder in the December crash that killed a D.C. police officer had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit, WTOP reported.

Jerrold Coates, 47, of Northwest D.C., is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the death of Officer Terry Bennett, 32, according to the report. Bennett was assisting a stranded motorist on Interstate 695 on Dec. 23 when he was struck. He later died from his injuries.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

According to evidence presented on Feb. 9 during a probable cause hearing in D.C. Superior Court, Coates was driving erratically and at high speeds, with video showing him swerving through traffic. A blood test following the crash revealed a blood-alcohol concentration twice the legal limit of 0.08, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamie Carter stated.

Judge Rainey Brandt ordered Coates held without bond.

Coates, a paraplegic who uses hand controls to drive, told officers the controls sometimes malfunction, according to the report. He also reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before driving.

He is due back in court in May.

Trending
Enrique Delgado Garcia
Investigations
4 Mass. State Police academy staff indicted in recruit’s 2024 death
A supervisor and three instructors were charged with involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors said boxing-related training led to the death of Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia
February 09, 2026 05:41 PM
Bell Tower Lighting.png
The Police Leader Playbook
The Leadership Beat: ‘Listening to understand, not merely to respond’
Chief Carrie Ellis on building culture and trust in policing
February 09, 2026 07:21 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Immigration Raids Los Angeles
Federal law enforcement
Calif. federal judge blocks state’s ban on federal agents wearing masks, upholds visible badge law
Judge Christina Snyder ruled that the mask ban as it was enacted did not also apply to state law enforcement authorities, discriminating against the federal government
February 10, 2026 09:31 AM
Screenshot 2026-02-10 111220.png
Wellness
Ariz. PD welcomes 10th baby into the office under working parents program
The Chandler Police Department’s Baby at Work program allows new parents who work inside the station to bring children ages six weeks to six months into the office with them
February 10, 2026 12:04 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
firstnet-big-game-IN-STORY-1920x.jpg
Communications
Public safety’s game plan: FirstNet powers first responders at the Big Game in Santa Clara
FirstNet is powering a resilient connectivity plan to keep first responders mission ready throughout every moment of the Big Game
February 05, 2026 09:56 AM

Legal Line-of-Duty Death (LODD) Officer Down
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com