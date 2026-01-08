REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
D.C. officer dies 2 weeks after being severely injured in crash

D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Terry Bennett was struck by a vehicle while he was working to assist a stranded motorist

January 08, 2026 11:11 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Sergeant Grant Candies (69).png

D.C. Metropolitan Police Department

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police Officer Terry Bennett has died from injuries sustained while helping a stranded driver just before Christmas, WTOP reported.

Bennett, an eight-year veteran of the department, was critically injured on Dec. 23, 2025, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed while assisting a driver on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 695, according to the report.

Bennett was standing outside his marked cruiser when a secondary vehicle hit him. The driver who struck him remained at the scene and was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The motorist in the disabled vehicle was not hurt.

Bennett died from his injuries on Jan. 7, just over two weeks after the incident. His death marks the 127th line-of-duty death in the department’s history, according to the report.

A native of Washington, Bennett joined the Metropolitan Police Department in February 2018, serving in the First District. Prior to his law enforcement career, he was active in the Ballou community, working as an associate dean and football coach.

“[Officer Bennett died] doing what he was known to do — helping and caring for the people around him...” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in a statement. “He leaves behind a legacy of love and courage.”

Police said Bennett was dedicated to building trust and strengthening ties between law enforcement and the D.C. community.

The crash remains under investigation, and authorities have not announced any updates regarding potential charges.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com